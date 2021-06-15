Scientists report the earliest known cases of coronavirus in five states in the United States





When did the coronavirus arrive in the United States? The first infection was confirmed on January 21, 2020, in a resident of Washington State who recently returned from Wuhan, China. Shortly thereafter, experts concluded that the virus had been present in the country for several weeks. A Research New evidence released on Tuesday: Scientists identify 7 people in 5 states who may have been infected long before the first confirmed cases in those states, based on blood test analysis Did. The results suggest that the virus may have been epidemic in Illinois as early as December 24, 2019, but the first case in that state was confirmed a month later. it was done. However, some experts said the new study was flawed. The antibody may not adequately address the possibility that it is against the common cold-causing coronavirus, and the results may be a habit of the tests used. In addition, the researchers also did not have travel information for any patient, which may have helped explain the test results. Scott Hensley, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said:

However, due to the small number of samples tested positive, it was difficult to determine if they were truly infected cases, not just methodological errors. “It’s hard to know what’s the real signal and what’s not,” he said. However, if the findings are accurate, it emphasizes the idea that inadequate testing in the United States missed most cases in the early weeks of the pandemic. “Without testing, we can’t know what’s going on,” said Keriarthof, an epidemiologist and lead author of the study at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “In some of these states we weren’t suspicious of, there were many infections in these early months.” Sarah Kobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago, said it was not surprising that there may have been undocumented cases early in the pandemic. “By studying excess mortality and hospitalization trends, we already knew that was the case,” she said. Dr. Cobey’s latest model estimates that there were approximately 10,000 infections in Illinois on March 1, 2020.

In this study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Dr. Altov and her colleagues analyzed blood samples from more than 24,000 people. They found that nine people who donated blood between January 2 and March 18 last year appeared to have antibodies to the coronavirus. Has been updated June 15, 2021, 9:11 EST Seven of the samples were from blood donated prior to the date of first diagnosis in the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and Massachusetts. The results are consistent with the results of another study, such as: Identified coronavirus antibody Blood donated as early as mid-December 2019. Participants were enrolled in a long-term National Institutes of Health project called All of us, It aims to include one million people in the United States to increase the number of minority representatives in research. Only about half of the people surveyed were white. In the early days of the pandemic, the virus would have infected a very small number of people. A low prevalence increases the likelihood that antibody tests will mistakenly identify an antibody when it is not in the sample, Dr. Hensley said. This is a false positive. Researchers sought to minimize that possibility by using two antibody tests in sequence. Initial tests flagged 147 samples as possible with antibodies to the coronavirus. The second reduced that number to nine. The team also analyzed 1,000 blood samples from the 2018-19 cold and flu season and found no tests tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus. Dr. Josh Denny, Chief Executive Officer of All of Us, said: But “the fact that they are all false positives seems unlikely to be what we have done.”

The researchers will contact participants to ask about their travel history and said they will continue to analyze additional samples to estimate when the coronavirus reached the American coast. “The exact month it probably came to the United States is still unknown,” said Dr. Altov. “Now it’s essentially a puzzle. Our research is just one part of that puzzle.”

