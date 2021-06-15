Scientists Develop Game-Changing Antibody Tests

Credit: University of Aberdeen



An antibody test that can detect whether people have been exposed to a new variant of COVID-19 was developed by the University of Aberdeen in collaboration with the biotechnology groups Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd and NHS Grampian.

The new test can detect antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 infections. Virus It has over 98% accuracy and 100% specificity. This is in contrast to the tests currently available that are approximately 60-93% accurate and indistinguishable from unique variants.

For the first time, a new test can be used to estimate the prevalence of circulating variant strains within the community, including the first identified variants in Kent and India (now known as alpha and delta variants). The test can also assess an individual’s long-term immunity and whether the immunity is triggered by a vaccine or is the result of previous exposure to an infection. This is information that will help prevent the spread of the infection.

In addition to this, the test can also provide information that can be used to estimate the duration of immunity provided by the vaccine and the effectiveness of the vaccine against new mutants.

This is an improvement on currently available tests that struggle to detect mutants and provide little or no information about the effects of viral mutations on vaccine performance.

Professor Milela Delibegovic of the University of Aberdeen and the academic leader of the project explained: “Accuracy antibody testing is becoming increasingly important in the management of pandemics. It is a truly groundbreaking technology that can dramatically change the trajectory of a global recovery. From a pandemic.”

Professor Delibegovic has worked with industry partners Vertebrate Antibodies and colleagues at NHS Grampian to develop new tests using an innovative antibody technology known as Epigen.

Funded by the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office RapidResponse in COVID-19 (RARC-19) research program, the team uses artificial intelligence called Epitope Predikt to identify specific elements of the virus that cause the body’s immune defenses or ” Identified “hotspots”. Researchers have since been able to use a biological platform named EpitoGen Technology to develop new ways in which these viral elements appear to appear naturally in the virus. This approach improves test performance. That is, it contains only the relevant viral elements to improve sensitivity. Importantly, this approach improves the detection rate of the test because it allows new mutants to be incorporated into the test.











The EpitoGen platform, like COVID-19, can be used to develop sensitive and specific diagnostic tests for infectious diseases such as type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Abdo Alnabulsi, Chief Operating Officer of AiBIOLOGICS, who helped develop the technology, said: Than existing tests. ”

Dr. Tiehui Wang, Director of Biopharmaceuticals at Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd, said:

“The EpitoGen test is the first of its kind and will play an important role in the fight against pandemics, paving the way for future diagnostics.”

Professor Delibegovich adds: “Overcoming a pandemic causes the virus to mutate into more contagious mutants, such as delta mutants, adversely affecting vaccine performance and overall immunity. Currently available tests show these mutants. Undetectable. As the accuracy of existing antibody tests is further reduced, a new approach for incorporating mutant strains into is urgently needed. test— This is exactly what we have achieved.

“Looking into the future, discussions are already underway to explore the potential for testing the NHS, and we look forward to it coming soon.”

Dr. Brittain-Long, an infectious disease consultant at NHS Grampian and a member of the research team, adds: “This new testing platform adds decisive sensitivity and specificity to currently available serological tests, a method that was previously impossible.

“In my work, I have first-hand experience that this virus can have a negative impact on people. I am very pleased to be able to add another tool to the toolbox to combat this pandemic.”