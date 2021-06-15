The infection occurred weeks before the first reported COVID-19 case in the United States, according to a NIH study.







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Researchers have detected SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in blood samples collected weeks before the first reported cases in several states in the United States. This is evidence that the new coronavirus was spreading faster than originally thought. Positive specimens came from seven people in Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, collected as early as January 7, and infected “in states far from the first hotspot.” Suggests what is happening. Clinical infections.. Researchers identified seven people with detectable COVID-19 before the first confirmed cases were identified in some US states.

This was one of the first studies using NIH data. All of us The research program is “a national effort aimed at building one of the largest and most diverse databases of health information that researchers can use for a wide range of discoveries, including emerging infectious diseases such as COVID-19.” It states. Sheri D. Shree,PhD, Deputy Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the program. “Our dataset was not set up to specifically study COVID-19, but we need to take advantage of scale and diversity, multiple data types, biosamples, and longitudinal design to gain a better understanding. Is done. Early US pandemic“Shree told Helio. Sheri D. Shree

Schully et al. Analyzed more than 24,000 stored blood samples provided by program participants from all 50 states between January 2 and March 18, 2020. According to this study, researchers used two different serum tests to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.Abbott Architect SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA and EUROIMMUN SARS-CoV-2 Enzyme-Binding Immunoadsorption Metrics (ELISA) — A sample of nine participants outside the “Urban Hotspots” in Seattle and New York City, Researchers Believed to be important Virus intrusion points in the United States Seven of the nine specimens were sampled on January 7, Illinois, January 8, Massachusetts, February 3, Wisconsin, February 15, Pennsylvania, and March 6, Mississippi. Collected. “Even if you think you were infected with COVID-19 in early 2020, but our research shows that it was present in the United States earlier than originally thought, you still need to be vaccinated. Yes, “says Schully. “Furthermore, I think this shows the value of longitudinal research. All of us It adds the need to answer new public health questions and build a data infrastructure that partners participants and researchers with the goal of improving the health of future generations. “ Schully explained that these types of studies are important because they are asymptomatic or mild and help detect the infection widely, including those who have never been tested. “There is still a lot we don’t know Appearance of SARS-CoV-2 in the United StatesHowever, this adds another element to the puzzle and helps inform public health surveillance testing strategies, models for the invasion of new viruses into susceptible populations, and subsequent intervention and mitigation efforts against future epidemics. ” Schully said.

