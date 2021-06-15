LivaNova Receives FDA Approval for Clinical Trials to Evaluate the aura6000 System for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea | National Business





London-(BUSINESSWIRE)-June 15, 2021- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with clinical trials for clinical trial device exemption (IDE). .. O Destructive S Leap A p Nea using Ta r g e Ted H Y Giant nerve stimulation (OSPREY). The OSPREY study found the safety and efficacy of the aura6000® system, a LivaNova implantable hypoglossal nerve stimulator aimed at treating adult patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The purpose is to demonstrate. An innovative alternative to traditional continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, the aura6000 system produces stimuli via a programmable, rechargeable and implantable pulse generator (IPG). IPG is placed in a subcutaneous pocket near the patient’s collarbone by outpatient surgery. A gentle stimulation pulse from the IPG is sent through the reed to the hypoglossal nerve, which stimulates the tongue during sleep and helps keep the patient’s airways open. With the aura6000, there are no masks, hoses, or mouthpieces that connect to the patient during sleep. “The aura6000 is designed to maintain muscle tone in the tongue and upper airways, which significantly reduces or eliminates airway obstruction and the resulting sleep apnea,” said a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego. Said Dr. Aturmal Hotra, Principal Investigator. OSPREY. “The OSPREY study assesses the apnea-hypopnea index responder rate in subjects with active device stimulation to determine if it is statistically significantly higher than the rate in non-stimulated subjects. Assess the overall safety and efficacy of the device in its ability to treat OSA patients. “ With IDE approval, LivaNova will soon begin OSPREY clinical trials, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the aura 6000, which received the CE mark in 2012. This randomized controlled trial (RCT) will be conducted in approximately 20 locations across the United States. Enroll up to 150 adult patients with moderate to severe OSA who do not get results from traditional CPAP machines or refuse to use them. “OSPREY RCT acts as a confirmatory study of the aura6000 system and its ability to effectively treat OSA,” said Damien McDonald, CEO of Liva Nova. “OSA is a broad area of ​​unmet needs, and patients are looking for less restrictive treatment options to restore normal sleep patterns and improve quality of life, so Liva Nova ultimately said this. We aim to bring treatments to market. “ OSA affects about 1 billion people worldwide, but in most cases it is neither diagnosed nor treated. 1 If left untreated, OSA can have serious consequences such as increased mortality, stroke, high blood pressure, car accidents, heart failure, diabetes, depression and daytime sleepiness. 2 For more information on the aura6000 system for the treatment of OSA, please visit: Liva Nova website.. About Liva Nova LivaNova PLC is built on a global commitment to providing hope to patients and their families through nearly 50 years of experience and innovative medical technology, and to bring life-changing improvements to both the mind and mind. Medical technology and innovation company. Headquartered in London, Liva Nova employs approximately 3,000 people and has offices in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems around the world. For more information, please visit: www.livanova.com.. Safe harbor statement This news release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. I am. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the OSPREY clinical trials and the aura6000 system. Actual results include forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those listed in item 1A of Form 10-K’s annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. It may differ significantly from what is shown. Risk factors included in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the current report on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect any subsequent events or circumstances. References 1 Benjafield et al. Global Prevalence and Burden Estimates of Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Literature-Based Analysis Lancet Respir Med 2019; 7: 687-98. 2 Knauert et al. Clinical Effects and Economic Costs of Untreated Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome World Journal of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery 2015; 1: 17-27. View source version above businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005309/en/ Contact: LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts + 1 281-895-2382 Lindsey Little Investor Relations Senior Director [email protected] Diana Wilke Vice President of Corporate Communication [email protected] Keywords: Europe United States United Kingdom North America Industry Keywords: Research Medical Devices Surgery FDA Clinical Trials Other Health Biotechnology Health Science Other Science Source: LivaNova PLC Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/15/2021 09:00 AM / DISC: 06/15/2021 09:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005309/en

