Studies suggest that children who eat more super-processed foods gain weight faster

Children who eat more super-processed foods are more likely to become overweight or obese as adults, a new 17-year study of more than 9,000 British children born in the 1990s suggests I will.

Researchers have also found that super-processed foods such as frozen pizzas, soft drinks, mass-produced breads, and ready-to-eat meals make up a very high proportion of children’s diets. This is over 60% of the average calories.

“One of the important things to clarify here is the dose-response relationship,” said Dr. Eszter Vamos, senior clinical lecturer in public health medicine at Imperial College London and author of a journalized study. I am. JAMA Pediatrics Monday news release.

“This means that not only children eat the most super-processed foods, but also the worst weight gains, but the more you eat, the worse it gets,” Vamos said. I will.

Industrial food processing uses mechanical or chemical alternatives to change food consistency, taste, color, and shelf life, making it a more palatable, cheaper, more attractive, and more convenient process. Super-processed foods tend to have high energy densities and low nutritional value.

Studies show that sugar, salt, and saturated fat levels are high, but protein, fiber, and micronutrient levels are often low and are actively marketed by the food industry.

Gunter Kuhnle, a professor of nutrition and food science at the University of Reading in the UK, said the link between child health and super-processed foods is complex and socio-economic factors are likely to have played a major role. I did. He was not involved in the study.

“The results of this study are not surprising. Children who consume large amounts of” super-processed “foods are most likely to be in poor health and obese than their low-dose classmates. But these results are much more difficult to interpret, “he told the Science Media Center in London.

“The results of this study are heavily confused by socio-economic factors. Children living in less fortunate areas and children in families with lower education and lower socioeconomic status consume ultra-processed foods. Unfortunately, there are still significant health disparities in the UK, and socioeconomic status is an important determinant of health, so these children are also at risk of obesity and poor health. It is the highest. “

The researchers tracked a group of 9,000 children participating in a wide range of studies from ages 7 to 24. The food diary was completed at the ages of 7, 10 and 13 and recorded the food and drinks the children consumed in the three days. Body mass index (BMI), body weight, waist circumference, and body fat measurements were also collected during the study.

The children were divided into five groups based on the amount of super-processed food they ate. In the lowest group, super-processed foods made up one-fifth of the total diet, and in the highest group more than two-thirds.

On average, researchers found that children in the group that ate more super-processed foods increased their BMI, weight, waist circumference, and body fat more rapidly as they grew older.

By the age of 24, the highest group of people had, on average, 1.2 kg / m2 higher BMI, 1.5% higher body fat, 3.7 kg (8 lbs) in weight, and 3.1 cm more waist circumference. (1.2 inches).

This study shows an association between super-processed food intake and increased BMI and body fat, but does not clearly indicate the cause and effect.

“The problem is that children and their families who ate different amounts of super-processed foods at the age of seven differed not only in the amount of super-processed foods they ate, but in other respects as well,” Kevin said. Statistics applied at the Open University, which was not involved in McConway’s research, told SMC. “The link between body fat readings and consumption of super-processed foods can be caused by these other differences, not by consumption of super-processed foods.”

Researchers used statistical adjustments to explain other factors that could explain the association, such as gender, ethnicity, birth weight, and physical activity, McConway said. It “increased confidence in what is causing the differences between the groups,” he said.

Previous studies on the same issue gave inconsistent results, but the researchers said they had fewer children and shorter follow-up periods.

Researchers say more radical and effective measures are needed to reduce children’s exposure and consumption of ultra-processed foods.