Black women are more likely to die of breast cancer





According to a recently published study, black women diagnosed with breast cancer have a poorer prognosis, regardless of disease subtype, even though the incidence of breast cancer is slightly lower than that of white women. virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.. With this monopoly Today’s MedPage Video, research author Dr. Julia Branter, MD, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City discusses Her summary.. Below is a copy of her remarks: Our aim was to find out if there was a difference in the risk of developing distant metastases between black and white women after the initial diagnosis of breast cancer. Our project was designed to investigate whether insulin resistance mediates the association between self-identified black and white women’s race and breast cancer prognosis, the 2013-2020 NIH. Started as a follow-up to a previous cross-sectional study funded by. breast cancer. We decided to look at this topic from the background check we were doing. Black women diagnosed with breast cancer were found to be more likely to have a poor prognosis, regardless of breast cancer subtype. And, despite having a lower incidence of breast cancer than white women, black women have the highest breast cancer mortality rates of all racial and ethnic groups. This is often due to late diagnosis and is a feature that has been seen for decades. .. This was a retrospective study. We examined electronic medical records of 441 patients on the Mount Sinai Health System to assess metastases that were not present at the time of initial diagnosis. We then performed univariate and multivariate analysis to determine if black women had a high rate of distant metastases after diagnosis and whether they were still present, taking into account factors such as age and stage. It was. We found that 6.9% of black women had distant metastases after diagnosis, whereas only 1.2% of white women had metastases. Multivariate analysis adjusting for age, race, and stage shows that black women are even more likely to develop distant metastases after diagnosis, and racial disparities still exist in the development of distant metastases, which are independent. I concluded that. From late diagnosis. This study has opened the door to many future projects, namely finding the cause of ongoing inequality. In our study, the median follow-up period for black women was 2.5 years, while the median follow-up period for white women was 3.1 years. These differences were statistically significant. However, it was not possible to explain the people who may have moved to care outside the Mount Sinai health system and are being followed at another facility. I find it useful to take a closer look at this to see if there is a real difference in follow-up times. In addition, we did not stratify cases based on breast cancer subtypes and treatments received. I hope to do it in future research to see if this still exists. In other words, despite decades of research, we realized that inequality still existed. And I hope we can start working on ways to stop them while continuing to work to figure out why these bad consequences exist. Greg leaf He joined MedPage Today as a production manager in 2005 and led the launch of the video division in 2007. He is currently in charge of video production for the website. follow us

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos