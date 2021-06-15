Outgoing NHS Chief says Nurses and Colleagues Need “Fair and Appropriate Wages”





Nurses welcomed comments from the retiring CEO of the NHS England on healthcare professionals in need of “fair and reasonable wages” as they continue to await new wage contracts. Sir Simon Stevens will retire at the end of July after taking command for seven years, speaking at the keynote speech at the NHS Confederation Annual Conference this morning. “None of them undermines the fact that medical service staff need fair and reasonable wages.” Simon Stephens He said from Matthew Taylor, CEO of the Union, what further steps are needed to “take care of our staff so that they can take care of the general public.” I was asked. In response, Sir Simon said the additional mental health and occupational health support provided during the coronavirus pandemic needed to be permanent for the staff. He also noted the importance of fair development and promotion opportunities and “the approach to racism that exists across healthcare professionals.” He further emphasized the NHS’s public support for the workforce in the wake of Covid-19, adding: However, Sir Simon finished his reply, emphasizing: “It does not undermine the fact that medical service staff need fair and reasonable wages. “It’s a clear statement … but more than that, we need to do everything we’ve just talked about.” “We now need a minister to act and give nursing staff a salary increase they deserve.” Pat Karen “That is, even if it’s a statement that is obvious to everyone, it’s an important point,” Taylor said. Wage comments were received as NHS nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland continue to wait for the government’s decision on a wage agreement from 2021 to 22. The final agenda for paying changes expired in March of this year. The announcement of the already postponed New Deal policy is expected to be imminent, and the government is under pressure to propose a salary increase of more than 1%, which has already been discussed. Instead, the RCN is fighting for a 12.5% ​​salary increase for all nurses across the UK as part of a fair nursing campaign. In response to Sir Simon’s comments, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Pat Karen said: “We now need the minister to act and give the nursing staff a salary increase they deserve.” She added:

