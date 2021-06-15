Important Human Behavior to Break the Covid Chain: AIIMS Director

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria seems to have controlled a second wave of New Delhi (IANS) Covid on June 15 as new cases plummeted across the country and several states gradually lifted the blockage. He emphasized on Tuesday that human behavior is important to break the spread of the infection in subsequent waves.

Grelia, who was briefing the media about the Covid-19 situation with Union Health officials, said the strict blockade reduced the number of cases, but the restrictions helped reduce the infection. He said it wasn’t. It means that Covid-19 is gone.

“But when the restrictions are lifted, people believe that Covid will end and their behavior towards Covid-19 will suddenly change. People will stop wearing masks and take social distance and other appropriate Covid behavior. Keep it up. Therefore, people’s actions are important to fight the Covid pandemic, or it will lead to another wave, “he added.

He explained why one Covid wave was followed by the next, saying that Covid-19 is a respiratory virus and produces multiple waves.

“Coronavirus is a respiratory virus like influenza, and it is well known that when a pandemic occurs, the respiratory virus occurs in multiple waves until its transmission chain is completely broken. 1918 There were multiple waves seen between the Spanish flu and H1N1 in 2009 (the pig flu pandemic). “

Grelia said whether the third possible Covid wave would be more serious for children: “At this time, there is no evidence that the next wave will be more serious for children. Looking at the data for the second wave, up to 60-70 children were hospitalized or very immunized. It turned out to be low or suffering from other infections.

“But those children were healthy, recovered faster, and recovered even in the isolated state of the house. Therefore, at this time, the third wave is not more serious for children.”

–IANS

pd / vd