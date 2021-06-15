CDC: Few pregnant women have received COVID shots





By early May, researchers found that only over 10% of pregnant women were fully vaccinated with COVID-19. By May 8, CDC’s Dr. Hilda Razzaghi and colleagues found that 11.1% of pregnant women had completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, compared to 24.9 of non-pregnant women aged 18-49 years during the same period. % Reported. Older pregnant women were as likely to be vaccinated as non-Hispanic Asian women and non-Hispanic white women, the authors said. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports.. Researchers point out that pregnant women are classified as at risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and CDC data have recently been reconfirmed. Safety of COVID vaccine This population shows that the incidence of adverse outcomes in vaccinated pregnant women was similar to that reported prior to the pandemic. Pregnant women were excluded from clinical trials of the vaccine, but both the CDC and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology have made clinical decisions, stating that pregnant women should not be prevented from receiving the vaccine. I advised you to share. President Biden has declared that all states should provide all adults Access to COVID-19 vaccine by April 19Therefore, a clear limitation of this study may be that some pregnant women did not have the opportunity to complete a series of vaccinations by May 8. The author examined the data from Vaccine safety data link, Identified 135,968 pregnant women between December 14, 2020 and May 8, 2021. Of the pregnant women, 16.3% received at least one Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 5.3% “started” vaccination. (One dose of the two-dose mRNA vaccine series), and 11.1% completed vaccination during pregnancy. Vaccination rates were highest for women aged 35-49 years, with 22.7% receiving at least one vaccination, compared to just 5.5% for women aged 18-24, who had the lowest vaccination rates. .. Vaccination is most common among non-Hispanic Asian women (24.7%) and non-Hispanic white women (19.7%), and low among Hispanic women (11.9%) and non-Hispanic black women (6.0%). It was a rate. However, the authors state that the cumulative vaccination rate for pregnant women has increased weekly in all racial and ethnic groups since March 13. Assignment of COVID-19 vaccine. “ Razzaghi and co-authors hypothesize why coverage is low, including limited safety data, cultural and linguistic barriers, and “need to increase the reliability of vaccines between health care providers and pregnant women.” Said. “Making accurate and timely information available to healthcare providers and pregnant women can increase confidence and increase the acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine in this population,” the authors write. .. “In addition, we need to deal with the false information and hesitation of the vaccine.” Molly Walker Deputy Editor-in-Chief, covering MedPage Today infectious diseases. She has won the 2020 J2 Achievement Award for her COVID-19 coverage. follow us Disclosure Razzaghi does not disclose any conflicts of interest. Other co-authors have disclosed support from Janssen Global Services, LLC and Pfizer.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos