Men’s Health Screening Set on Friday, June 18





Men’s Health Month is celebrated in June and is a great opportunity to bring awareness to lifestyle choices and preventative health measures that men can take to stay healthy. On average, men are less likely to see a doctor on a regular basis than women. this month, Sydney Health Center Cancer Care Richland county The Department of Health will open the Cancer Care Suite, 214 14th Ave. SW, from noon to 4 pm on Friday, June 18th. Sydney.. This free screening for colorectal and prostate cancer in men aged 55-75 years includes the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Lab Draw Test, Dr. Ralf Kiehl’s DRE (Lectal Examination), Radiation Oncologist, and Free FIT (Fecal Immunochemical Test) take-out kit. Individuals are advised to call to take advantage of this free screening Sydney Book at the Cancer Care Suite (406-488-2504) at the Health Center. Testing for colorectal and prostate cancer can save lives. On average, the lifetime risk of developing colon cancer is about 1 in 23 men and women combined. According to the American Cancer Society, about one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer for life. Prostate cancer can be a serious illness, but most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. In fact, more than 2.9 million men in the United States who were diagnosed with prostate cancer at one point are still alive today. “The key to improving health care outcomes is regular screening and early diagnosis of cancer,” said Dr. Kiel. “Usually in rural areas, patients do not see a doctor until the course of their illness is delayed. We believe that we must provide opportunities to those who live in. MonDak Areas that are evaluated on a regular basis. ” The American Cancer Society encourages people with unspecified risks (other than age) to begin regular screening for colorectal cancer at age 50. Regular screening can often completely prevent colorectal cancer. This is because some polyps or growth can be found and removed before they become cancerous. There are several different tests that can be used to screen for colorectal cancer. However, colonoscopy is considered the “gold standard” of the test because if anything is found on all other tests, it must be followed up with a colonoscopy. This type of screening is recommended every 10 years. Takeaway FIT kits look for small amounts of blood in the stool because cancers of the colon and rectum can bleed. To take this test, the individual takes the kit home and returns the sample to the lab for testing. Recommended screening allows colorectal and prostate cancer to be prevented or detected in its early stages. If you are 55 or older, please take the time to attend the June 18 Male Health Examination. All participants will receive a free drink card to the local facility.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos