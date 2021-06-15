The Boston Globe describes the mixed reaction with the work in “Disadvantages of Water Landing Masks”





The Boston Globe received a lot of reaction on Monday when it released a work on “the shortcomings of water landing masks.” Many social media users are yelling that nearly 145 million people now seem determined to interfere with their normal lives. Fully vaccinated Against COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The state has begun to lift its former blockade and mask obligations. “The mask has begun to come off — and stays away,” the Boston Globe tweeted, linking to the piece. “But in the case of a cold or flu, the restoration of facial freedom may be accompanied by a resurgence.” Globe cites several infectious disease doctors who warned about “recovery in case of colds and flu.” “But as vaccination rates rise and such precautions are slowly abolished, other viruses begin to resurrect, starting with colds and other viruses later this summer, and influenza in the fall and winter. “I’m coming to,” wrote Globe. One cited expert, Dr. Helen Chu, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Washington, says the solution is holding his breath to see how children deal with the next flu. I suggested that it be to cover up this fall. Flu season. “All of us with the flu are now holding our breath to see what happens when the flu comes back. The flu is heading towards an environment that children have never seen. Because there is, “she said. “For many of them, this will be their first exposure, and I’m just worried about how sick they would be if they got it.” CBS Anchor “Very Confused” Besera Claims Vaccinated People Still Wear Masks Some of the people who shared the article agreed with the premise of the work and said they would continue to wear masks as more Americans were vaccinated to protect themselves from colds and the flu. But many others were tired of the story that the pandemic seemed to be in the final stages and they should continue to cover their faces. Michael Watson, a researcher at the Capital Research Center, said: “Are you really enjoying people living their lives? Lol,” said Mellie Moore. “When did the presence of colds and flu become newsworthy?” Asked Twitter user Courtney Holland. “Almost … we’re back to normal,” tweeted Stephen N. Perkins of the Conservation Union. Fauci was summoned for “blood boiling nonsense” after continuing to say that children should wear masks outside In response to a tweet from epidemiologist Eric Fagledin, Doug Stafford, Rand Paul’s chief strategist at the Senate / RANDPAC, said: A terrible fear of living a normal life. “ Some users specifically faced the suggestion that toddlers should continue to wear masks at school, arguing that holding masks prevents the body from developing a strong immune system, and the advice is counter- I thought it was scientific. “It’s strange to ask children to wear masks next fall to reduce the flu and common cold virus infections,” another user said. Click here to get the Fox News app The mask was one of the biggest issues during the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Coronavirus Advisor, was criticized on his flip-flops on this issue.His recently leaked COVID related Email He told his colleagues that masks were not very effective, but later revealed that he upheld the national mask obligations.

