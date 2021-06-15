Which yoga mat is right for you?





Permanent yoga mats in gyms and yoga studios have gained unprecedented importance in the last two years as they turned to home training to stay closed. Whether you’re a yogi, a HIIT addict, or a weightlifting fan, a humble mat is essential to almost any fitness regime. As a result, the market is now full of many types of mats, with beautiful colors and different prices, how do you choose the right mat for you? Basic factors to consider before choosing a mat



Experts suggest that you should choose a yoga or exercise mat, depending on the type of exercise you are doing. For example, beginners or those with basic stretching exercises can opt for jute or PVC mats, while intermediate and advanced levels are always lightweight, grippy and absorb sweat. “We often combine jute mats with available rubber or PVC mats to improve grip. The problem with basic PVC mats is that they tend to slip when used for advanced levels of exercise. When you do pressure training or yoga asanas at certain points, the mats tend to sink at those points, so you need to choose a mat according to the exercise you are doing, and the mats Remember to absorb sweat and not slip, “says Mehak Choudhry, an entrepreneur and yoga practitioner. Yoga trainer Sonika Uppal adds that even beginner yoga flows need to choose a cushioned mat that will help them balance. “Although it shouldn’t be elastic, it will help you balance your body and maintain the correct posture, so always choose a mat with a slight cushion. There are mats available in different price ranges and they are the most expensive. You don’t have to choose a good mat, you have to choose according to your requirements, “she says.

A mat that is good for training and the environment



Fitness and yoga expert and trainer Nidimo Hankamaru says you should look for a long-lasting, sustainable and eco-friendly mat. “Synthetic mats are odorless and toxic and should be avoided altogether. If you need a mat for beginner level exercise, choose a jute or handroom mat with a non-slip organic rubber sole. We recommend. Those mats are sustainable and they last a long time. You can also choose cork mats (made of recyclable materials) and natural rubber as a base to enhance grip This is a great investment, because if you have a high level of training, you don’t endanger your spine during training and it’s environmentally friendly, “says Kamal. I will. Avoid PVC yoga mats (traditional adhesive mats) when environmental friendliness is important.

Trainer Nidy Mohan Kamal recommends eco-friendly mats made from hand-woven or cork



