What is RSV? CDC refers to an increasing respiratory syncytial virus





KATERYNA KON / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYGetty Images

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise in the southern United States, according to recommendations issued by the CDC.

The virus can cause serious illness in everyone, from infants to the elderly. This is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one.



RSV can cause symptoms similar to COVID-19.

So COVID-19 infection Experts are now continuing to spread throughout the United States, warning about another disease, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus that can threaten everyone from infants to the elderly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Health recommendations June 10th, about the rise of RSV, which is a respiratory disease Similar symptoms To COVID-19 in the southern part of the country. “With this increase in activity, the CDC encourages a broader examination of RSV among patients with acute respiratory illness. Test negative In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, “the recommendation states. Here’s what you need to know about respiratory syncytial virus and what you can do to limit its spread. What exactly is RSV? Respiratory syncytial virus is “usually Mild cold-like symptoms, ” CDC I will explain. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can cause serious illness, especially in infants and the elderly. Because of respiratory illness, RSV spreads in much the same way COVID-19 is: Respiratory droplets from an infected person (often through a cough or sneeze) come into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or you Touch the surface If you are contaminated with a virus, touch your face. According to the CDC, RSV cases are currently on the rise in the South and have been lower than normal since April 2020.First confirmed case in the lab Started to rise In March 2021, it surged in states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Oklahoma. What are the symptoms of RSV? RSV, according to the CDC, causes some typical symptoms that are similar, but not identical, to those caused by COVID-19. These are the most common and are usually displayed in stages, but not all at once. Runny nose

Anorexia

cough

sneeze

heat

Wheezing Most RSV infections go away after 2 weeks.Patients who have Dyspnea Or dehydrated people need to be hospitalized. According to the CDC, in severe cases, oxygenation or intubation is required. According to the CDC, almost all children are infected with RSV by the age of two. Each year, 58,000 children under the age of 5 and 177,000 adults over the age of 65 are hospitalized for RSV. 100-500 of those children and 14,000 of their adults die of illness. How is RSV treated? “There is no special treatment for RSV infection.” CDC Note.Instead, patients can focus on relieving symptoms by taking over-the-counter. Antipyretic Drink plenty of painkillers and fluids. Parents should contact their child’s pediatrician before taking over-the-counter cold remedies, as certain ingredients of the CDC can be harmful to the child. You can prevent the spread of RSV by following these steps: Same note As with COVID-19, the CDC states: wash hands Thoroughly and frequently, avoid close contact with infected people Wear a mask Or, if you are ill, cover sneezing and coughing. If you suspect you have RSV (or have cold-like symptoms), keep up with those practices and avoid close contact with children at high risk of severe illness. CDC recommends. If in doubt, take a test. This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

