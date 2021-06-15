Less than 200 new coronavirus cases in Michigan





Grand Rapids, Michigan (WOOD) — In Michigan, 182 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 cases of virus-related mortality have been reported to increase as state outbreaks continue to decline. Tuesday update Includes seven deaths found during a death certificate review to find death certificates that have not yet been reported to the state. Such checks are done three times a week. Overall, Michigan has just confirmed Coronavirus 892,651 cases It was first detected here about 15 months ago, killing 19,574 people. Nationwide 600,000 people died According to the data edited by, it is linked to the virus Johns Hopkins University.. It’s more people than living in the city of Milwaukee, about the same number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. In Michigan, 13,666 virus samples were tested in the lab on Monday, 250 positive. This is 1.83%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases, as people can be tested multiple times. In addition, the number of tests is from a single calendar day, but the number of new cases shows an increase since the state last compiled the data. These two time frames do not exactly match. Since the inception of the pandemic, Kent County has reported another death in a total of 788 and an additional 9 cases in a total of 68,448. The other three West Michigan counties reported additional deaths: Allegan County: A total of 133 people died. A total of 9,994 cases have been confirmed since March 2020.

Berrien County: A total of 271 people died. A total of 13,902 cases.

Ottawa County: A total of 385 people died, two more. A total of 30,412 cases. Wayne County, the state’s most populous county, reported an additional 40 cases totaling 152,944 and an additional 12 deaths totaling 4,824.In the neighboring Oakland County, there are 102,055 confirmed cases (more than 18). The day before) And 2,286 deaths (two more). There were 91,849 (more than 15) and 2,349 (two more) deaths in Macomb County. Above 8.7 million COVID-19 vaccine dose 60.6% of residents 16 years and older who received Michigan received at least one dose. That number is up one tenth of the previous day. Among people over the age of 12, 55.3% take at least one dose. A walk-in vaccination clinic for restaurant and retail workers was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Radison Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo. The first 200 people to get the shot were given a $ 50 gift card. As immunization rates continue to rise, Michigan Case rate It has been on a downtrend for about nine weeks, well below last summer’s lows. The 7-day average positive test rate is heading towards 2%, lower than it was a year ago. Public health officials say less than 3% indicate that community expansion is curtailed. only Approximately 460 adults were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 I am being treated at a hospital in Michigan. Only about 3% of all beds in the state treat COVID-19 patients. That percentage peaked at about 20% during the spring surge. The decline in the average shortage rate has slowed in the past few weeks, but it has continued to decline and is now lower than it has been since March. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its rules for testing agricultural workers for viruses.under New fashion orderFully vaccinated workers do not need to undergo regular screening unless they are symptomatic or have known exposure.

