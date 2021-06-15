Only 16 new COVID cases reported in the region last week | Local news

Last week, only 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in eight county areas, and as of Thursday, only 26 coronavirus cases were considered active.
For even more encouraging news, the state’s latest COVID-19 County Warning System Report only codes three counties in the region in yellow. This means that the “significant” effects of the coronavirus are still being seen.
In a June 10 report, four other counties were coded in bright yellow to indicate the effects of “moderate” COVID, and one county (Currituck) was coded in green, the first virus in the region. Reported a “low” impact by.
According to a report compiled by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, only six counties in the state are currently coded orange, indicating a “substantial” COVID impact. 36, including Camden, Pasquotank, and Chowan, are coded in yellow. 49, including Perkimance, Gates, Hartford, and Bertie, are coded in light yellow. Nine, including the currituck, are coded in green.
In counties with significant COVID effects, 20-100 new viral cases per 100,000 were reported between May 23 and June 5, with a test positive rate of 5% to 7.9% during that period. There was also (the percentage of COVID tests that returned positive).
Pasquotank had a case rate of 95.4 per 100,000 and a positive test rate of 6.7%. The Camden case rate was 64.4 and the positive test rate was 7.8%. Chowan’s case rate was 121.9 and the positive test rate was 5.2%.
In counties reporting moderate COVID effects, there were 10-19 new viral cases per 100,000 people over the 14 days, with test positive rates ranging from 3% to 4.9%.
The perkimance case rate was 29.7 and the positive test rate was 1.9%. The Gates case rate was 43.2 and the positive test rate was 3.8%. The Bertie and Hertford case rates and positive test rates were 42.2 and 3% and 16.9 and .9%, respectively.
Currituck and the other eight counties of the less affected population reported less than 10 cases per 100,000 and tested positive rates of less than 2.9%. The currituck case rate was 7.2 and the positive test rate was 1.1%.
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases reported in the District 8 county last week were 40 less than the previous week and 55 less than the previous week. According to data from Albemarle Regional Health Services, the total number of cases in the District 8 region is still less than 13,000.
On the other hand, the number of active cases was half that of the previous week. And for the second straight week, all counties in the region reported single-digit active cases. Most importantly, the two counties (Currituck and Camden) did not report active cases. This is the first time since the early days of last year’s pandemic.
Yet another positive trend is that the positive COVID-19 test rate (COVID test rate returning to positive) in the region fell again for four consecutive weeks, down more than 2% to 2.37%.
ARHS reported two COVID-19-related deaths last week. One occurred in Pasquotank County and the other in Zhuang County. Both were over 65, officials said.
The new vaccination against COVID remained stable as ARHS and its partners received an additional 782 initial vaccines and 1,180 single doses of Modana or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. According to ARHS, 51.86% of the population of the District 8 district over the age of 12 has been vaccinated at least once and 49.81% have been fully vaccinated.
To encourage more North Carolina residents to be vaccinated, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that North Carolina will offer a $ 4 million summer cash and college tuition lottery.
All citizens aged 12 and over who have received at least one vaccination are eligible for four draws, which take place every other Wednesday from June 23 to August 4. , Increase your chances of winning. Entry is drawn from the state’s COVID-19 vaccination record.
ARHS director Battlebets said his agency wants the lottery to cause a surge in vaccinations across the region.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our state and community, and a great way to reward those who have already been vaccinated and encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated,” he said.
ARHS said it continues to book all three vaccines: Moderna, J & J, and now Pfizer. Appointments are available through the institution’s eight regional health departments.