New treatments stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the monkey brain-ScienceDaily

New therapies encourage immune defense cells to swallow deformed proteins, amyloid beta plaques, and tau tangles. These accumulations are known to kill nearby brain cells as part of Alzheimer’s disease.

Up to 59% of plaque deposits in the brain after treatment with CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODN) in older monkeys compared to untreated animals, according to a study led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. It turned out that there were few. These amyloid beta plaques are protein fragments that aggregate together and clog the junction between nerve cells (neurons).

The brains of treated animals also showed reduced levels of toxic tau. This neurofiber protein can destroy adjacent tissues when disease-related changes in its chemical structure are trapped in other cells.

“Our findings show that this treatment is an effective way to manipulate the immune system to delay neurodegeneration,” said Akash Patel, assistant research scientist at the Center for Cognitive Neurology at NYU Langone Health. , MS says.

Researchers say the treatment also led to cognitive benefits. When presented with a series of puzzles, the drugged older monkeys behaved like young adult animals and were far superior to those of their age group, which remained untreated. Treated monkeys also learned new puzzle-solving skills faster than their untreated peers.

Past therapeutic efforts targeting the immune system have failed because the drug overstimulated the immune system and caused dangerous levels of inflammation that could kill brain cells, researchers said.

“Our new treatment is delivered cyclically, avoiding the pitfalls of previous attempts and giving the immune system the opportunity to rest between doses,” said research co-author Thomas.・ Dr. Wisnievsky, MD, said. He states that the treated monkeys did not show any additional inflammation. Wisniewski is Gerald J, a neurology department. And Dorothy R. Professor Friedman and director of the Center for Cognitive Neurology in NYU Langone.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and there is no known cure. Drug therapies designed to delay or control symptoms have failed, said Wisnievsky, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at NYU Langone. There is increasing evidence that the cause of Alzheimer’s disease is an increasing set of cells and proteins that protect the body from the invasion of the immune system, bacteria and viruses. A subset of immune cells in the innate immune system, along with invading microorganisms, swallow and remove debris and toxins from body tissues. Studies show that these immunoadministrators become dull as people grow older and unable to get rid of the toxins that cause neurodegeneration.

June 15 New survey published as a cover article in the journal brainAccording to Wisniewski, is the first potential treatment for monkey disorders to target the innate immune system. CpG ODN drugs are part of a class of innate immunomodulators that accelerate these worn-out immunoregulators. He is also the first person in the research team to use “pulse” drug administration techniques to avoid immune-driven reactions such as swelling and pain caused by excessive inflammation, damage or homing by immune cells at the site of infection. Is called. It is necessary for immune defense and cure, but too much inflammation contributes to the mechanism of many diseases.

To investigate, the research team investigated 15 female squirrel monkeys between the ages of 17 and 19. Eight received a single monthly dose for two years, and the rest received saline instead. The researchers observed the behavior of the two groups and compared brain tissue and blood samples for evidence of plaque deposition, tau protein levels, and inflammation.

Wisniewski states that with aging, virtually all squirrels spontaneously develop forms of neurodegeneration that mimic Alzheimer’s disease in humans, making them ideal for disease research.

“The similarity of aging between the animals studied and our own species gives us hope that this treatment will also work for human patients,” said the co-author of the study. Henrieta Shorzowa, MD, said.

Scholtzova, an associate professor of neurology at NYU Langone, warns that researchers have only evaluated older monkeys that have already shown significant signs of neurodegeneration. Further testing of young animals will allow us to assess the effectiveness of treatment in the early stages of the disease, she said.

According to Scholtzova, the team will then begin testing CpGODN therapy in human patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the early stages of dementia. They will also study this treatment for related neurodegenerative diseases.

Funding for the study was provided by National Institutes of Health grants NS102845, NS079676, AG066512, and OD01093840. The Alzheimer’s Disease Association grants AARG16440596. And a cowherd for a cancer research grant. Wisniewski and Scholtzova have patented treatments developed from this therapeutic approach, which could be economically beneficial to both researchers and NYU Langone. The patent is licensed to Empriver in Southborough, Massachusetts. All of these relationships are managed in accordance with NYU Langone policies and procedures.