When fully vaccinated, COVID-19 is less likely to infect others





Alton — One question that many people who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 have is whether they can infect unvaccinated people with the virus. For this to happen, it would mean that the fully vaccinated person was asymptomatic. The term means that you are infected with a virus without knowing it.

The COVID-19 vaccine has provided an opportunity to slow the spread of the virus, but scientists are trying to learn how much the vaccine can prevent the outbreak of infection.

Fortunately, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 infections occur in fully vaccinated people, but these cases appear to be extremely rare.

Brian Laird, OSF’s Pharmacy Operations Manager at the OSF Healthcare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, said: “But more and more research and real-world evidence show that if fully vaccinated people who are not immunodeficient are infected, they are less likely to get the virus.” How can i do it “The reason is that if vaccinated people get infected, the viral load will be lower,” Laird said. Viral load means the amount of virus produced by an infected person. If the viral load is significantly lower — someone is completely vaccinated, reducing the risk of the virus transmitting to others through the transmission of respiratory droplets. So do fully vaccinated people need to worry about passing the virus to unvaccinated friends and family? “In medicine, the chances of it happening are rarely zero percent,” Laird said. “But if the person is completely vaccinated and has not been immunocompromised for some reason, there is little reason to worry about getting the virus if infected. This is why CDC has recently been completely vaccinated. That’s why we changed some guidance for those who received it. “ People who are fully vaccinated with immunodeficiency are at risk of serious illness or hospitalization due to COVID-19 and should wear a mask and take other precautions. How the vaccine works It is important to remember how the vaccine works. Many people are unaware that vaccines primarily prevent the disease in which they were developed, but they do not necessarily prevent infection. “In general, vaccines work by allowing your body to produce antibodies to the vaccinated disease, which strengthens your defenses,” Laird explains. “Then your body remembers what to do if you encounter the pathogen of the disease in the future. “When that happens, the immune system shuts down the virus before it causes damage,” he said. “But vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing the intended disease. However, as the number of people vaccinated increases, the risk of infection decreases.” Booster shot There are many questions about whether booster shots are needed. This is an area that is still being researched, but in some respects it is good that this question does not yet have a complete answer. “This means that in individuals who participated in early clinical trials, the antibody was still present and had not dropped to unacceptable levels,” Laird said. “But if the media shows a time frame, we recommend adding” at least “in front of the number until the US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC recommend that you need a booster shot. “ Lisa Coon is the writing coordinator for OSF HealthCare.

