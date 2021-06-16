The anti-inflammatory effects of omega 3 fatty acids may help reduce depression

Credit: CC0 public domain

The omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are found in oily fish. Researchers at the Moseley Biomedical Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIHR) evaluate the effects of high doses of EPA and DHA on laboratory-grown neurons and patients, and how to reduce inflammation and depression. .. I made it clear. This new approach has allowed scientists to identify important molecular mechanisms that can help inform the development of potential new therapies, including omega-3 fatty acids, for people with depression. It was.

Dr. Alessandra Borsini, Principal Author of NIHR Moseley BRC Senior Postdoctoral Neuroscientist at King’s College London, said: Omega 3 fatty acids It has an anti-inflammatory effect that improves depression. It has long been known that omega 3 PUFA can induce antidepressant and anti-inflammatory effects. Human brain, It was difficult to develop a cure. Our research has helped shed light on the molecular mechanisms involved in this relationship. This can inform the development of potential new treatments for depression using Omega 3 PUFA. “”

In a previous survey Major depressive disorder The level of inflammation in the body is higher than in people without disabilities. Currently, anti-inflammatory treatment strategies for depression have not been proven and two important omega 3 PUFAs, EPA and DHA, have been shown to provide anti-inflammatory and antidepressant effects, but exactly what they do. It’s a good way. The mechanism is unknown.

Dish Depression This study suggests that when omega 3 fatty acids are utilized and processed in the body, some of their metabolites (known as lipid mediators) can protect the brain from the harmful effects of inflammation. I will. It is intended to be tested. Researchers developed at the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Center use hippocampal cells. Hippocampal cells are a fundamental part of the brain in many areas of cognition, memory, and learning, a test known as “dish depression.” We used an existing in vitro human cell model. Being important for depression. Hippocampal cells play an important role in the generation of new neurons or neurogenesis.

This study showed that treatment of human hippocampal cells with EPA or DHA prior to exposure to an inflammatory chemical mediator called cytokines prevented increased cell death and decreased neurogenesis. Both of these effects were previously observed in cells exposed only to cytokines. Further investigation shows that these effects show some important lipid mediators produced by EPA and DHA: hydroxyeicosapentaenoic acid (HEPE), hydroxydocosahexaenoic acid (HDHA), epoxyeicosatetraenoic acid (). It was confirmed to be mediated by the formation of EpETE) and epoxy docosapentaenoic acid (EpDPA)). First in human hippocampal neurons. Further studies have shown that treatment with enzyme inhibitors increases the availability of two of these metabolites (EpETE and EpDPA), and the methods that may optimize future treatment. I am. It was proposed.

Anna Nicolaou, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Manchester’s School of Medicine and Human Sciences, who led a team to measure lipid mediators using mass spectrometry, said: By testing the effects of inhibitors of enzymes involved in the metabolism of omega-3 PUFA, we have shown that the duration of the effect can be significantly improved. This is very important for the development of new therapies, giving patients high doses of EPA and DHA along with these enzyme inhibitors to reduce the amount of these important compounds in the blood over time. .. That means you can increase it. “”

Patient’s omega 3 metabolites

This study evaluated 22 patients with major depression who received 3 grams of EPA or 1.4 grams of DHA daily for 12 weeks. Lipid metabolites of EPA and DHA were measured in the blood with depressive symptom scores before and after treatment with Omega 3 PUFA. In both patient groups, EPA or DHA treatment was associated with an increase in their respective metabolites and a significant improvement in depressive symptoms. Symptom scores for the EPA and DHA groups decreased by an average of 64% and 71%, respectively. In addition, high levels of the same metabolites identified in in vitro experiments correlated with low levels of depressive symptoms.

The levels of EPA and DHA used in this study are most unlikely to be achieved with the dietary intake of oily fish, a rich source of omega 3 PUFAs, but therapeutic supplements are needed.

Future research

The results of the study show that bioactive lipid mediators produced by the breakdown of EPA and DHA in the body may be targeted as a mechanism to reduce depression and inflammation, but with this approach. To be successful, you need to make sure that their effects are extended.Previous studies have shown important enzymes in omega-3 fat acid Metabolism is a viable option for drug diversion and can be used for other inflammation-related brain disorders such as depression. In depression, at least a subgroup of patients often develops chronic levels of inflammation.

The interface between the NIHR Moseley BRC Affect Disorder and the Medical Theme Lead, Professor Carmine Pariante, lead author of this treatise, said: Prolong the effect by identifying and measuring the exact lipid mediators involved, find the same lipid mediators in depressed patients treated with omega-3 PUFAs, and show improvement in symptoms with omega-3 fatty acids. A therapeutic approach that provided important information to help shape clinical trials.

“It’s important to emphasize that our study does not show that simply increasing dietary omega 3 fatty acids or taking dietary supplements can reduce inflammation and depression. 3 The mechanisms behind PUFA associations are complex and require further research and clinical trials to fully understand how they work and inform future therapeutic approaches.

This study was a collaborative study by researchers at King’s College in London, the University of Manchester, and China Medical University.

Thesis “Omega 3 Polyunsaturated fatty acids Protects against inflammation through the production of LOX and CYP450 Lipid mediator: Relevance to major depression And for the neurogenesis of the human hippocampus, “Today Molecular psychiatry..

For more information:

