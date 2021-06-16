BJC requires all employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19





The deadline precedes the annual influenza and respiratory illness season.

ST. Lewis — St. Louis’ largest employer will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 15. In a press release, BJC HealthCare announced that all employees must be vaccinated with COVID-19 by September 15. This is a continuation of many years of vaccination practice. The deadline precedes the annual influenza and respiratory illness season. Exemptions may be granted for medical or religious reasons. “As a traditional season for respiratory viral illness, autumn will pose a high risk of a resurgence of COVID-19,” the release said. “With full staff vaccination, BJC plans to be as prepared as possible in the event of the spread of many viral diseases with similar symptoms.” BJC said nearly 75% of its employees are currently vaccinated and are focusing on increasing that number to 100%. “Currently, 25% of unvaccinated employees have access to factual information and are focused on making vaccines readily available prior to the fall respiratory disease season,” said BJC President. And CEO Rich Liekweg said. According to its website, more than 30,000 people are employed by BJC. The University of Washington, which is affiliated with several BJC facilities, has also announced that all its faculty members and trainees need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Relation: University of Washington will require faculty and trainees to be vaccinated with COVID-19 in 2021 “The COVID-19 vaccine was given to all faculty and trainees at the University of Washington with the aim of protecting our community and the patients we serve and returning to full face-to-face education, learning studies, and campus life in the fall. We will require vaccination, “said a letter from the university’s prime minister on Tuesday. The letter said the decision was made after consulting with federal and regional health organizations and the university’s own health experts.The letter said Updated CDC guidelines for universities Played a role. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

