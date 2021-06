Pandemic pushes citizens towards non-Covidvax | Nagpur News

Nagpur: Recognizing the importance of protecting against other illnesses during the Covid era, citizens are now eagerly seeking pneumococcal, flu and other age-specific vaccines.

Private vaccination centers respond better than government facilities where people other than Covid Jab are less enthusiastic, officials say.

In private hospitals and clinics, many people who used to be at high risk but neglected annual vaccinations are now in line.

Citizens concerned about Covid’s third wave, which could affect the younger population, are giving their children the flu vaccine in a big way.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Ashwini Tide said many people are vaccinated for a variety of reasons. “International students need vaccinations to meet admission requirements in other countries. This time, we are receiving inquiries about age-specific vaccinations to protect ourselves from vaccine-preventable diseases. This is due to awareness of vaccination that was ignored by high-risk groups, “she said.

Dr. Anand Bhutada, a pediatrician, said there is now growing public interest in vaccination. “From the second wave, people understood the importance of getting vaccinated. How healthcare professionals from Covid-19, despite working in high viral load situations. We’ve seen if it’s protected. Adult viral load has diminished, and now we want to know when and what we can expect from Covid vaccines for children. Concerns have also been greatly eased, “he said.

Dr. Butada recommended that parents should be vaccinated as soon as possible. “Everyone in the family over the age of 18 needs to be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine until the child has access to the vaccine,” he said, with annual flu vaccinations getting a healthy response.

Dr. Vivek Charde, a pediatric intensivist, said lung-related infections such as pneumococcus and influenza are also found in children. “Depending on the success of the trial, we are still six months away from the Covid vaccine for children. Early winters or late monsoons increase cases of flu-like illness and swine flu. If vaccinated today, the body will take more than a month to boost its immunity, so people began to be vaccinated in late August or September in preparation for a potential surge. ” He said.

Dr. Chardonnay added that a single flu vaccine each year can prevent complications in children and is desirable. “The Indian Academy of Pediatrics also recommends influenza vaccination,” he said. FacebooktwitterLinkedinEmail

