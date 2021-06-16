Oregon reports seven more COVID-19-related deaths, including the 81st in Deschutes County. 314 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were seven new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 81st death in Deschutes County, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,737, Oregon Health Department said. Reported on Tuesday.

OHA also reported 314 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am today, bringing the state total to 205,459.

CDC data tracker update resolved

OHA needs to be vaccinated with COVID-19 to meet Oregon’s goal of vaccination of 70% of people over the age of 18 depending on daily data updates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Is reporting the number of people.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CDC reported that it had resolved an issue with the data feed that contributes to the COVID data tracker dashboard that Oregon uses to track progress towards 70% of the state. All data submitted before the system went offline last night was processed and pushed live to the CDCCOVID tracker on Tuesday.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that 21,811 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 5,510 doses were given on Monday and 16,301 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 16,162 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,395,246 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,682,199 first and second doses of Moderna, and 157,937 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 2,329,871 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,054,069 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregons who need vaccination to reach the 70% threshold is 65,484.Daily countdowns can be found at OHA vaccination page..

As of Tuesday, half of all Oregons over the age of 18 have completed the vaccination series, according to CDC vaccination data.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,904,705 Pfizer, 2,195,720 Modana, and 299,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Tuesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 172, two fewer than on Monday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Monday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 1,175, a decrease of 18.7% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 174.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 26 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Tuesday, 7 of whom were in the ICU and 5 were on ventilator.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (3), Benton (1), Craccamus (25), Kratosop (3), Colombia (7), Couse (2), Crook (4). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (3), Deschutz (6), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lake ( 1), Lane (24), Lincoln (2), Lynn (9), Malfur (4), Marion (32), Multnomah (34), Pork (13), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wasco (1) 1), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).

The 2,731th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 26 and died in St. Charles Bend on May 11. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,732th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who died at Bay Area Hospital on May 10. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,733th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 6 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on May 21. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,734th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 71-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died at the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center on May 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,735th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 60-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on June 13 and died at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center on June 13. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,736 COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 81-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive on 16 May and died in St. Charles Bend on 20 May. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,737th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 18 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on June 11. She had a fundamental condition.

Oregon updates vaccine waste disclosure 1,2,3

The Oregon Department of Health recognizes that as more people have more opportunities to vaccinate, they are more likely to leave unused doses in vials.

OHA and state vaccination providers continue to follow best practices for using all doses possible, but miss the opportunity to vaccinate all eligible individuals when they are ready to be vaccinated. Do not sacrifice.

Vaccine type Recalled dose Expired spoiled in vain Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 4,152 4,152 Modern COVID-19 vaccine 19,669 19,669 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 6,302 6,302 Grand total 0 30,123 30,123

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

