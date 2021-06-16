What is RSV?Virus with symptoms like COVID spreading in the southern United States





Key Point RSV is not a new virus, affecting thousands of people each year

The CDC warned that RSV cases have increased in southern states since late March

Just like COVID-19, RSV spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about viruses with symptoms similar to COVID-19. This is called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and authorities have recently witnessed an increase in cases in the southern states of the United States. RSV is not a new condition and is actually the CDC that is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of 1 in the United States. Said With that health recommendation. The virus causes about 58,000 hospitalizations and 100-500 deaths in children under the age of 5 each year. In adults over the age of 65, 177,000 are hospitalized and 14,000 die each year. The virus is transmitted via respiratory droplets when someone sneezes, coughs, or comes into contact with a contaminated surface. Not only in the United States, but elsewhere with similar climates Infectious disease occurs Mainly in autumn, winter and spring. Increasing number of RSV cases in southern states In 2020, RSV cases decreased, probably due to the public health measures adopted for COVID-19. However, the CDC has observed an increase in RSV cases since late March this year, especially in southern states. “CDC is part of HHS Region 4 (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee) and Region 6 (Arkansas) for both laboratory detection and antigen and PCR testing. We noted an increase in the rate of positive detections (Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas). “ Covid-like symptoms The CDC advises clinicians to be aware of RSV symptoms of different age groups. For example, in adults and older children, the symptoms of RSV tend to be mild and can “mimic” common cold symptoms such as sneezing, sore throat, low-grade fever, and headaches.May York Clinic OK .. However, infants, the elderly, and people with immunodeficiency are at increased risk of developing severe infections. Symptoms of severe RSV infection include severe coughing, wheezing, rapid breathing, dyspnea, and bluish skin. According to the CDC, babies under 6 months may have symptoms such as hypersensitivity, poor eating, and lethargy, while babies older than 6 months may have rhinorrhea and appetite a few days before the onset of cough. It may cause a slump. “Severe RSV in older babies and toddlers, as it is likely that they have not been exposed to normal levels of RSV for the past 15 months due to reduced RSV circulation during the winter of 2020-2021. The risk of related diseases may be increased. “CDC said. “Powerful” virus Symptoms of RSV COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) .. The CDC urges clinicians to consider testing for RSV or other respiratory pathogens if the patient has these symptoms but is negative for COVID-19. Authorities also advised health care workers, including childcare workers and people working in long-term care facilities, not to commute in case of illness, even if COVID-19 is negative. “We need to remember that the virus is very powerful,” said Dr. Valerie Scott, MD, a primary care physician at Low Percent Francis, MD, South Carolina. Said , CBS affiliate WCSC TV reported. “We noticed that COVID kneeled us, but there are others who have influenced us for years.” Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos