When the state resumes, Marin will lift most COVID-19 restrictions

Marin County joined the state on Tuesday with a resumption of the economy, recording the moment of the watershed after more than a year of pandemic regulation.

“I was a little skeptical as an epidemiologist and infectious disease doctor when the governor announced that he would resume on June 15th more than 10 weeks ago,” said Matt Willis, a public health officer at Marin. The doctor told the county supervisor. “It happened that it was almost the perfect time for us as a community.”

“We are ready to resume today,” he said.

For the first time in over a year, no one was hospitalized in Marin on the weekend for COVID-19, Willis said. The infection rate of marine is currently less than 1 per 100,000 inhabitants per day.

As a result of COVID-19 last month, only one person died of marine, who was an unvaccinated county visitor. Marin’s overall pandemic death toll is 184.

Over 89% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and over 80% have been fully vaccinated. Of the residents aged 65 and over, 98% receive at least one dose.

Marin has the highest immunization rate in the state and is one of the highest immunization rate counties in the country. Nine of the ten highest immunization counties in the state are in the Bay Area.

On Tuesday, the state retired from the “blueprint for a safer economy”, a system of COVID-19 restrictions. Marin County followed state initiative, as it did throughout the pandemic.

“Currently, all sectors are open,” Willis said. “There are no capacity limits or social distance requirements. State orders are actually limited to face coverings, mega-events that don’t really apply within the marine, and school settings.”

The downtown San Rafael sidewalk was busy on Tuesday as people performed errands, ate at restaurants, and engaged in activities they took for granted before the pandemic safety obligations came into effect.

Angelica Martin, 33, of San Rafael, who attended a yoga class in downtown, said she was grateful that she could enter without a mask and practice yoga without restrictions.

“I felt free. It was great,” Martin said. “Everyone seemed really happy to be there. Those who are devoted to yoga or who rely on yoga for their health have longed for this. By being able to practice directly again, everyone is I think I’m happy. “

Employers can now decide whether to require patrons to wear masks. According to Willis, companies can refuse to serve people who refuse to wear masks if they so desire.

Companies can also require patrons to prove that they have been vaccinated before entering. Companies can also adopt an honor system that requires unvaccinated patrons to voluntarily cover their faces.

Defonte Ashby, who lives in Marine City, wondered how to enforce such health guidelines without violating people’s freedoms.

“Some of us still follow the guidelines we had to do for over a year,” Ashby said. “How do I know if someone is vaccinated? Do I need to wear something like a pin to indicate that I took the shot?”

Alejandr Tamayo, manager of Riley Street Art Supply in San Rafael, said the store is taking time to revive its art program.

“We want to make sure we do it as safely and organically as possible,” said Tamayo. “Some customers aren’t ready yet and the staff are cautious.”

She said different stores have different mask policies, but art stores follow county guidelines.

“If you’re not vaccinated, please wear a mask, but if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask,” she said. “It’s hard to know if anyone is. We just get out of the honor system.”

In Mill Valley, resident Beth Larson said he would keep his mask in his pocket in case he went to a store or passed by a group of people. She said on Tuesday that the number of people near the depot brought a smile to her face.

“It’s great to be outside without a mask,” Larson said when she was standing outside the equatorial coffee. “I’m completely vaccinated, so I’m pretty confident. I’m very free on such a perfect day.”

For now, the California Occupational Health and Safety Department requires employees to wear masks unless it can be determined that everyone, employees, and customers in the company are similarly vaccinated and fully immunized. doing.

“We’re here at an interesting moment about 48 hours before this might change,” Willis said.

Willis expects the Cal / OSHA Standards Committee to revise its policy to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on Thursday, or Governor Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order to achieve the same goal. He said he was doing it. The CDC advises that it is safe for vaccinated people not to wear masks indoors.

However, some settings require a mask regardless of vaccination status. The mask should be worn on public transport and transportation hubs such as airports. At school or child care center. In hospitals and clinics; in prisons and prisons; in shelters such as cooling centers during power outages.

With the spread of vaccination, the number of people criticizing the vaccine at supervisory board meetings has increased dramatically, despite the recent plunge in COVID-19 infection rates.

“This really scares Dr. Willis accepting the belief that he is the only one who can work in our body and not another cure from nature or our beautiful body. “I will,” said Janin Pera of Novat. practitioner.

Lonner Holden, an alternative medicine practitioner at San Rafael, said:

Willis said the current prevalence of Marin speaks for itself and that Marin’s health authorities will continue to focus on immunizing as many people as possible.

He warned that while the pandemic now appears to be marine-controlled, the situation is very different in other parts of the world and in some states in the United States.

“Cases are still growing locally,” Willis said. “New variants are emerging. Global vaccine deployment is slow. In many countries, less than 10% of the population is vaccinated.”

He said that even in Marin, 56,000 residents, including about 32,000 children under the age of 15, who are not yet eligible for shots, remain unvaccinated.

According to Willis, the first new subspecies identified in India, now known as the Delta subspecies, now accounts for 70% of COVID-19 cases of marine. This variant is more contagious and probably deadly than the original COVID-19 virus and previous strains.

“The reason we don’t see widespread COVID-19 infections in our community despite the presence of delta mutants is due to vaccination rates,” Willis said.

On Tuesday, when John Elsbury, 72, from San Anselmo was sitting unmasked in a royal ground coffee in downtown San Anselmo, he saw more and more people enjoying the warm weather outside. He said it was refreshing to see.

“I hope it sticks and we won’t come back again,” Elsbury said. “I remember thinking that people’s faces aren’t just eyes. I’m used to looking at people in only one direction, so it’s very hard to see people laughing. I feel good. “