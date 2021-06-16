Crayfish take more risk while taking antidepressants, studies show-environment





According to one study, crayfish exposed to antidepressants through contaminated water behave more “boldly”, hide faster, and spend more time looking for food. Published in the journal Ecosphere, this paper highlights the potential unintended effects of human medicine on the aquatic environment as it alters food web dynamics and ecosystem processes. Alexander “AJ” Reisinger, lead author of the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences, said: Antidepressants that are washed directly or excreted in trace amounts are eventually discharged to the environment via either a leaky septic tank system or a water treatment plant that is not designed to filter them. .. “Because they live in water, animals like crayfish are regularly exposed to trace amounts of these drugs. We wanted to know how it affects them.” Reisinger added. The team investigated the effects of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). This is a class of antidepressants that work by increasing the levels of the “feeling” chemical serotonin in the brain. Commonly prescribed SSRIs include fluoxetine, also known as Prozac, and citalopram, also known as selexa. US agencies advise not to flush unused medicine into the toilet or sink due to environmental impact. The Drug Enforcement Administration regularly coordinates the National Drug Enforcement Administration to support proper disposal. Researchers have recreated the natural environment of freshwater crustaceans in the laboratory. In the laboratory, some were exposed to environmentally realistic levels of antidepressants for two weeks, but the control group was not. The crayfish was placed in a shelter at the entrance to a Y-shaped maze with a short entrance that branches into two lanes. One lane gave a chemical clue to food and the other lane signaled the presence of another crayfish. Antidepressant-exposed crayfish had previously come out of the shelter and spent a lot of time looking for food, but avoided signaling another crayfish from the side of the maze and looked for conflict. Showed that it wasn’t. Due to behavioral changes, crayfish, also known as crayfish in Louisiana and a staple of local cooking, can increase the risk of predators such as eels, turtles, mammals and birds. Also, crayfish eat algae and other organic matter that affects the recycling of nutrients, which can affect the entire aquatic ecosystem, but this effect is likely to occur later and is to be confirmed. Needs further research.

..





