Nearly 900 expired COVID vaccine doses managed on the New York City site – CBS New York





New York (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 900 people in New York City are advised to be vaccinated again after receiving an expired dose of Pfizer vaccine.. 15-year-old Danteswift had to be vaccinated with his COVID vaccine three times. read more: New York will relax most COVID-19 restrictions after reaching a 70% immunization rate. Cuomo: “Momentary day” “I feel sick and definitely more tired. My arm hurts a lot more than last time,” he told CBS2’s Ali Baumann in an exclusive interview. Dante got his second, and what he thought was final was the Pfizer dose on June 6th. Times Square A location operated by the ATC Vaccination Service, one of the many vax distributors in the city. Then on Friday, the family received an email from the health department informing them that Dante had taken the expired dose. “It is said that the vaccine was left in the freezer for a long time,” said his mother, Gabriel Napolitano Swift. COVID vaccine The city cannot guarantee the effectiveness of the expired dose, so Dante continued that he needed to take another shot. “Children are only 15 years old. It’s a lot of medicine for young bodies,” says Napolitano Swift. read more: Fireworks honor key workers as New York lifts most COVID restrictions Dante is one of 899 people who received the same notification after Pfizer was shot at the location of Times Square between June 5th and 10th. “It wasn’t one day they were ruined. It was five days,” said Napolitano Swift. In a statement, the ATC vaccination service told CBS2, “I’m sorry for the inconvenience … and first and foremost, I want people to know that there is no danger from receiving the vaccine.” Told. Coronavirus pandemic The family then told Baumann that he didn’t want to return to Times Square for Dante’s third shot, so he tried to go to another vaccine location in the city. “They looked up his name. They said,” It says he’s done. I don’t know what he can do, “said Napolitano Swift. So they had to return to Times Square, and now Dante has to wait another two weeks for full immunity. “I was going to hang out with my friends, but now I’ll have to wait a little longer,” he said. Other news: New York City’s July 7 “Heroes of Hometown” Ticker Tape Parade for Healthcare Professionals, First Responders and Key Workers The city says it is still sending emails, letters and making phone calls to make sure everyone affected is aware of it.

