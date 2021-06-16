American Health Crisis: Men Live Sick and Die Young





“There is a silent health crisis in America … on average, it’s true that American men live sick and die younger than American women.” This is a quote from Men’s Health Network’s David Gremillion, MD. .. Dr. Gremilion is an expert on issues surrounding male health, infectious diseases, AIDS, domestic violence and suicide. Dr. Gremilion is a former President of the Air Force Medical Association and a Special Advisor to the President of the USAF Surgeons.

Huh. This is a lot of referrals to men I wanted to quote to open this discussion about men’s health, right? He says men take less care of themselves than women do. As a result, women usually live longer than men.

“Men are more likely to behave unhealthy and are less likely to adopt preventive health measures than women. They are also less likely to have health insurance and may work in dangerous occupations. He is highly sexual and often postpones going to the doctor when he really should, “he said in an introduction to a useful book called Blueprint for Men’s Health. Armin Brott can be downloaded by visiting www.menshealthnetwork.org/library/blueprint.

What really caught my eye was that “more than half of men’s premature death can be prevented.” But if you don’t know that the problem exists, you can’t prevent it. “

Healthgrades.com is one of the most commonly life-threatening men’s lives as heart disease, lung cancer, Parkinson’s disease, skin cancer, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or Lugeric’s disease), and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus). It identifies six states. If you need the Top 10, Healthline.com adds depression and suicide. Accidental injury; liver disease, diabetes.

I’m sure you don’t have to say that your lifestyle choices affect your health, such as smoking, drinking, not exercising, or eating a balanced and healthy diet. And I’m pretty sure you’ll close your eyes on any advice I give you about those choices.

What you don’t want to ignore is to be careful! You know when it’s not working well. If you walk a little or go upstairs, you will be out of breath. You are feeling tired. You are depressed with a dump. You are not interested in doing what you used to like (such as having sex). I have pain, itching, headaches and gas. It sweats and becomes sticky. You give it a name.

The main reason women live an average of five years longer than men is because women tend to seek medical care. According to Blot’s book, “Men are half as likely to see a doctor as women, and more than 7 million American men haven’t seen a doctor for more than 10 years.” You are one of them. Is it?

Blot says there are many reasons why men ignore overt symptoms. It starts with the way you grew up.

“As little boys, we are taught not to cry, complain, or show signs of weakness. We ignore pain and pain and get injured. We are in our twenties. So, we think we can’t destroy it, and we’re thinking of going to the doctor as a waste of time and money. In our thirties, we’re too busy with our careers and family. In our forties, what we know I don’t go because I’m afraid or don’t want it. To have a rectal exam (who does it?), “Blot says.

I said this before, and I firmly believe it: you are the star of your healthcare team. please think about it. Is it time to stop procrastination? If you don’t have a family doctor, look for one. The Bonner General Health Family Clinic number is 208-265-2221. Alternatively, you can call to see which other clinics are accepting new patients.

I don’t want to be persistent, but Blot licenses us to say this to women. To have a regular medical examination. “

Kathy Hubbard is a member of the Bonner General Health Foundation Advisory Board.