More evidence suggests that COVID-19 was in the United States by Christmas 2019

New York — A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study suggesting that a new coronavirus emerged in the United States in December 2019.

The analysis is inconclusive and some experts remain skeptical, but federal health officials have reported a small number of COVID-19 infections in the United States before the world becomes aware of a dangerous new virus in China. Are increasingly accepting timelines that may have occurred.

“The research is fairly consistent,” said Natalie Thornburg of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virus_Outbreak_First_US_Infections_64684

This 2020 electron micrograph, provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows spherical coronavirus particles from what was thought to be the first US case of COVID-19. CS Goldsmith, A. Via Tamin / CDC, Associated Press

“Earlier than we were aware, there was probably a very rare and sporadic case here, but it wasn’t widespread and didn’t spread until late February,” said the CDC respiratory virus. Thornburg, Principal Investigator of the Immunology Team, said.

She added that these results underscore the need for countries to work together to identify emerging viruses as quickly and cooperatively as possible.

The pandemic coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Officially, the first US infectious disease identified was a traveler. A Washington man who returned from Wuhan on January 15 and sought help at a clinic on January 19.

CDC officials initially said the sparks that began to occur in the United States arrived during the three-week period from mid-January to early February. However, subsequent studies suggest that a small number of infections have occurred earlier, including those done by the CDC.

A CDC-led study published in December 2020, analyzing 7,000 samples from American Red Cross blood donations, suggests that the virus infected some Americans as early as mid-December 2019. did.

The latest study, published online by the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Tuesday, is by a team of researchers from the National Institutes of Health. They were collected in the first three months of 2020 as part of a long-term study called “All Of Us,” which seeks to track one million Americans over the years to study health. We analyzed blood samples from more than 24,000 people nationwide.

Similar to the CDC study, these researchers looked for antibodies in the blood that were considered evidence of coronavirus infection and could be detected two weeks after the person was first infected.

The researchers found that seven study participants (three from Illinois and one from Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) were found in the first reported COVID-19 cases in these states. Also states that he was infected early.

One of the cases in Illinois was already infected with Christmas Eve, said Keriarthof, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and lead author of the study.

It can be difficult to distinguish antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from antibodies that fight other coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold. Researchers in both NIH and CDC studies have used multiple types of tests to minimize false-positive results, but some experts say that 2019 positives are not pandemic strains. It states that it may have been an infection with another coronavirus.

“It’s perfectly plausible that the virus was brought to the United States much earlier than normally recognized, but this is enough evidence to change our mindset,” said William Hanage of Harvard University. Is not always the case. ” University expert on disease dynamics.

NIH researchers have not yet followed up study participants to see if anyone has traveled from the United States before the infection. However, they found it notable that the seven did not live in or near New York City or Seattle, where the first wave of the US incident was concentrated.

“The question is how and where the virus seeded,” Altov said. New studies show that they are “probably sown in multiple locations in our country,” she added.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

