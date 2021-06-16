Moderna, a child-safe protein-based Covid vaccine





Although the number of children who get sick during a coronavirus pandemic is small compared to adults. However, we cannot say that all children are safe from Covid-19. Taking care of your child is more important than ever, with speculation that the third wave of Covid-19 may be more dangerous than the previous one. It is also important that the child is vaccinated as soon as possible, considering the safety of the child, and all precautions are followed. However, people have doubts about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine. Read again- Third COVID-19 wave?If you don’t follow the norms while unlocking, your doctor will warn you about another “worse wave” However, some studies suggest that vaccines are safe and complications rarely occur. According to a study published in the journal Science Immunology, Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccination and protein-based injections are both safe for young children and provide a high immune response with no side effects. Read again- 2-DG anti-COVID oral drug developed by DRDO that is effective against all coronavirus variants: this is how it works Child-safe Moderna and protein-based vaccines In 16 newborn rhesus monkeys, both vaccinations SARS-CoV-2, The virus that causes Covid-19. The antibody reaction lasted a total of 22 weeks. Studies show that vaccines are safe for children and important for young children. Christina de Paris, a professor of microbiology and immunology at UNC School of Medicine, said: “The level of potent antibody we observed was comparable to that seen in adult macaques, even though it was 30 micrograms instead of the adult dose of 100 micrograms. A strong T-cell response was also observed. This has been shown to be important for limiting the severity of the disease. “ Read again- World Blood Donor Day 2021: Challenges Faced by Blood Donors During COVID-19 In this study, researchers vaccinated two groups of eight neonatal rhesus monkeys at 2.2 months and 4 weeks to evaluate the vaccination of babies with SARS-CoV-2.Each animal was given one of the preclinical versions Modern mRNA vaccine Alternatively, with a protein-based vaccine developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, and vaccination with both Toll-like receptors 7 and 8. SARS- Numerous IgG-neutralizing antibodies against CoV-2 and spike protein-specific T-cell responses IL-17, IFN-g, and TNF were produced. The T Helper 1 immune response is what they call. Importantly, none of the vaccinations elicited a T-helper type 2 response, which can compromise the effectiveness and safety of infant vaccination. Such a reaction can counter the immune response of the virus. As a result, the T-helper 2 response has hampered infant vaccine development, especially for the common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). government. Plans to vaccinate children aged 12-18 years with at least 80% According to reports, the government’s plan to make the Covid-19 vaccine available to young people has set a goal of covering 80% of the 130 million people between the ages of 12 and 18. In the European Union, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine has been jointly evaluated and approved for use in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. According to sources, the intention is to leverage India’s unique manufacturing capacity. Kovacin, Still being tested by young people. Release date: June 16, 2021 15:46



