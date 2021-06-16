Be aware of headaches and sore throats as the main symptoms

Hyderabad: Loss of odor is no longer the most common symptom of COVID delta mutants. Zoecovid Symptomatology Study, UK-based Covid research organization.

“Catching a variant of Delta can” feel like a terrible cold “to young people. However, although they may not feel so sick, they can be transmitted and endanger others. Headache, sore throat, and runny nose are currently the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection in the UK, but loss of odor does not appear in the top 10 symptoms, “says Tim Spector of the Zoe Covid Symptom study. Says.

Professor Tim Specter said anyone who thinks they might have Covid should take the test. Zoe’s team receives from thousands of people who have recorded symptoms in the app.

This change was first identified in India and now appears to be associated with an increase in the Delta variant, which accounts for 90% of Covid cases in the United Kingdom. “This variant seems to work a little differently. People may think they’ve just caught some kind of seasonal cold and may still go to a party and spread it to the other six. “He said.

Professor Tim Specter said the delta variant was more contagious than many experts thought at the time and was twice as contagious as the original variant. The rate at which this variant infects the virus is adjusted to R0 of 6 (R0 values ​​indicate infectivity and degree of infection). This means that this variant is so numerous that one person can infect six people in a normal non-lockdown state. Sticky.

“It can be damaging in a short period of time, double vaccination can help some reduction with 5-10 times less transmission,” he said.