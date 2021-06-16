Vaccines for children will not move forward due to unknown risks, ministers say | UK | News





Pfizer recently expanded its proprietary Covid vaccine test in children under the age of 12. However, the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations (JCVI) is expected not to recommend vaccinations under the age of 18 for the time being.

JCVI is said to be preparing a “provisional” statement to be released as early as the weekend for immunization of children.

At the meeting, JCVI members are understood to have raised serious ethical concerns about administering jabs to people under the age of 18 due to their low risk of serious illness.

The statement needs more time to evaluate studies of vaccine deployment in other countries where children are vaccinated before deciding whether such a program should be launched in the United Kingdom. Expected to be.

In the United States, Israel and the EU, Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are approved for emergency use by people over the age of 12. read more: Covid Vaccine: Caring for UK Home Staff to Get Forced Jab

Education unions and ministers have already called on children to be vaccinated against Covid before the new school year begins in August.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitti suggested that children may need to be vaccinated to ensure that their education continues uninterrupted.

Kevin Courtney, co-secretary of the National Education Union, told the telegram: MHRA states that it has a high degree of safety. In an ideal world, we think it’s better to vaccinate and immunize children for three weeks before returning to school in September. “ Health Minister Matt Hancock also said in May that the UK had sufficient doses of Pfizer to vaccinate all children over the age of 12. Do not miss it…

On Tuesday, another 132,627 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 235,928 second doses were given.

So far, the UK has given 41,831,056 first doses and 30,209,707 second doses, representing 79.4 percent and 57.4 percent of the population, respectively.

On Tuesday, an additional 7,673 cases and 10 deaths were recorded within 28 days after a positive coronavirus test.

In total, there were 4,581,006 cases and 127,917 deaths in the United Kingdom.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos