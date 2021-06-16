Parents warned children receiving Covid-19 vaccine





The minister and parents are told that infants should not be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination specialists do not plan to give children a green light to administer Covid-19 jab.

Reportedly, the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) will not advise the government to promote vaccination campaigns under the age of 18. The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) is reportedly preparing to warn Boris Johnson. by Telegraph, The statement may be issued by the weekend. “At this stage, no one intends to turn mass vaccination of children into a green light,” said one source. “Scientists want to see more data from the United States and elsewhere before taking a firm position anyway. “At this point, no one intends to make a final decision. JCVI wants to weigh the risks and benefits before vaccination of children and needs more data.” International Trade Minister Liz Truss told BBC Breakfast: “Of course, the government will consider JCVI’s recommendations very closely. “It’s my understanding that they don’t recommend vaccinations under the age of 18, and I’ll talk more about that soon.” The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK’s drug regulator, has approved the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children over the age of 12 in the United Kingdom. However, so far, authorities have not confirmed whether the vaccination program will be extended to children after the adult vaccine campaign is completed. Scholars are discussing this issue, with some arguing that Britain should follow the United States and Israel and start vaccination of children to prevent outbreaks in schools. Others have questioned the ethics of providing vaccines to children when there is little clinical benefit. A member of the Scientific Advisory Group, Sage, said a child’s chances of dying from Covid-19 are “one millionth.” Calum Semple, a professor of child health and developmental medicine at the University of Liverpool, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: It’s not a number, it’s a pick from the air, it’s a quantifiable risk. “The first and second waves together killed 12 children in the United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. This is rare because there are about 13 to 14 million children in the United Kingdom. “That is, we are mainly talking about immunizing children to protect public health and reduce infections. “And teenagers who are biologically similar to adults have been found to be more likely to become infected. “But younger children aren’t really. They are about one-half to one-third less likely to get the virus, and they can get the virus as well. “So we are now in a really interesting ethical and moral debate about vaccination of children for the benefit of others.”

