COVID-19 vaccination, CDC panel discussing rare heart problems





Report of cardiac inflammation in a small portion of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccine Recipients, mainly men under the age of 30, are under review As an advisory board to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we will meet on Friday to further discuss this issue. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the CDC, said pericarditis and heart in men aged 16-24 years vaccinated as of May 31 against a background of more than 12 million doses. Mentioned 275 reports of pericarditis. The young group aged 12 to 24 accounted for almost 9% of all doses administered, but this group accounted for more than half (52.5%) of 528 reports related to heart problems in all age groups. ) Was occupied. Former CDC Head is rushing to vaccinate children with COVID-19 as government agencies are investigating rare heart problems “Clearly there is an imbalance” Shimabukuro spoke at the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board (VRBPAC) last week. Virtual conference.. The number of reports observed among people aged 16 to 24 was higher than expected. For example, there were 2 to 19 expected cases of teenage myocarditis / pericarditis between the ages of 16 and 17, but 79 cases. Cases occurred frequently after the second dose, and chest pain was said to be a “characteristic” symptom. Of the 475 preliminary reports, not all are considered true myocarditis / pericarditis cases, Shimabukuro said. 270 patients were discharged, 180 of whom had completely recovered from their symptoms, but 19% were still experiencing symptoms or their condition was unknown. Click here for the full range of coronaviruses Shimabukuro said last week that an analysis of the preliminary report was underway and authorities were following up to obtain medical records to confirm cases of heart problems. The CDC Vaccination Implementation Advisory Board is scheduled to: Provide updates A study on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, June 18, including myocarditis after mRNA vaccination.

