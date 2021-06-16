Afghan dog rescue group disappointed with the CDC rabies ban





Farthing was taking two dogs rescued by the U.S. military in Afghanistan to a new home in the United States. From Houston, he plans to drive a dog down to Memphis, Tennessee, and the second to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

It may be his last trip.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Farsing told CNN. Former Royal Marines Farsing founded Nowzad, an animal rescue charity, in 2006.

“So far, we’ve helped 1,600 soldiers reunite with dogs and cats,” he said.

The CDC announced on Monday that it would stop importing dogs from more than 100 countries, including Afghanistan, where rabies is a problem. Officials said they had been given a forged rabies certificate, had imported three rabies-infected dogs since 2015, and were overweight due to a pandemic reaction to the coronavirus. “This temporary measure is needed to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the health of the public from the reintroduction of dog rabies virus variants (dog rabies) into the United States. “The CDC said. “We’re angry because this is a total ban and doesn’t support rescues that actually do 100% of the work,” Farsing said. Farsing said his group was not part of the problem. “We have never exported rabies cases in the last 15 years we worked as a charity,” he said. He said his group was having a great deal of trouble ensuring that the rescued pets were free from rabies and other infectious diseases. They are vaccinated, microchiped and blood tested to make sure they are virus-free. The virus does not cure and is virtually 100% deadly when animals and humans begin to show symptoms of infection. He said he was having a hard time just getting the rabies vaccine in Afghanistan. “It’s an absolute nightmare. It’s more than frustrating,” Farsing said. “Cannot be ordered in Afghanistan.” The group imports vaccines from the United Kingdom and Dubai and hands them to Afghanistan to ensure they are always stored safely. This group meets the UK Government’s standards to ensure that animals are free of rabies. This requires vaccinations, blood tests, a microchip to ensure that the animal is not replaced or confused with other animals, and a three-month waiting period before travel. The UK has not been infected with rabies for over 100 years and is strict about the risk of importing infected animals. There are still some strains of rabies in the United States that infect animals such as dogs, cats, raccoons, foxes and bats, but in 2007 it was declared that there were no rabies strains in dogs. Rabies can spread rapidly among animals and is expensive to eliminate. Farthing said he hopes that his group’s protocol will be used as a model for the CDC that will serve to reestablish dog imports from rabies-affected countries. Meanwhile, he said he would look for room for the five dogs Nauzad currently has in the clearance process. “This is a six-week process,” says Farthing. “I can’t hurry. Now they’re probably with us for a year.” Soldiers based in Afghanistan are often ordered to leave with little notice and scramble to arrange adopted pets. The CDC said it could make exceptions on a case-by-case basis for Pentagon officials who want to relocate their homes and bring their own pets. However, the group also organizes rescue adoptions by people who have never been to Afghanistan, and they have no workaround. “You can say’you can have a dog,’but space is limited,” Farsing said. “Some dogs are sentenced to death because they obviously don’t have a room.” At least four dogs are in the United States under the network. Farsing says he has two with him, and his wife will bring two more later this week. “We are facing some problems because of the embargo,” he said. He said that if the temperature exceeds 85 degrees Celsius, the airline will endanger the animals and will not fly them. Therefore, they have to drive from Houston to their final home. “First there is the Taliban in Afghanistan, then the coronavirus, then the fever problem, and now the CDC,” Farsing said. The total cost of bringing a dog from Afghanistan to the United States is about $ 5,000, according to Farsing. “Most of it is airline costs,” he said. “How much does it cost to reunite with the soldier who rescued this dog?”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos