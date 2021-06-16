Symptoms of Delta Mutation: Symptomatology of COVID-19 may differ from Indian strains-Notes: | UK News

As the Delta (Indian) variant becomes predominant across the UK, the researchers behind the ZOE COVID Symptom Study say the virus “is now acting differently.”

“People are unaware of this and have not come across government information,” said Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of ZOE. In other words, people may think that they have “a kind of seasonal cold” rather than “a kind of seasonal cold”. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

This app was released in 2020 by scientific analysis provided by King’s College London.

Who is infected with the Delta variant? How sick are you?



This is the world’s largest ongoing study of COVID-19, with more than 4 million global contributors recording information on symptoms, tests, vaccines and more.

Are the symptoms of the delta variant different?

Typical signs of coronavirus reported since the onset of the pandemic were loss of odor and taste, new persistent cough, and fever, but Professor Specter said the data collected by the app from the beginning of May , Indicates that these are not very common nowadays.

According to the data collected by ZOE, headache, sore throat, and runny nose are considered to be viral symptoms rather than coughing, smell or loss of taste, but fever is still common.

Last week, Health Minister Matt Hancock said Delta variants currently account for 91% of new cases In a warning from the UK Public Health Service that infections are increasing “rapidly”.

So what are the most common symptoms of delta variants?

According to Professor Specter, the most reported symptom today is headache, followed by sore throat, runny nose, and fever.

Cough is even more rare and manifests itself in the fifth reported symptom, and loss of taste and smell does not even put it in the top ten.

“Terrible cold”

Contract for the young population COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Professor Specter explained that he felt like a “terrible cold” and would “still go to the party and spread it to about six others.”

He shows that the data show that the delta variant is “much more contagious than many experts thought,” and the latest estimates show that it is about twice as contagious as the original variant. Continued to suggest.

“We believe this contributes to many problems.

“This is a very sticky virus and explains why it caused so much damage in such a short amount of time.”

“Off feeling”

The professor also said that “strange mood” is the reason for staying at home.

He states: “The message here is that if you are young and have mild symptoms anyway, you may feel a bad cold or a strange mood, but stay home and take the test.”

Government website says people can take a test of lateral flow

• Collect one from the test site

• Pick one from the pharmacy (UK only)

• Or visit the site and test

Professor Specter said: “This is very important to reduce the transmission of this virus by those who act wisely, especially in adolescents.

“So if you feel sick, you just stay home for a few days until it’s over.”

If you suspect that you are infected with COVID-19, you will need to quarantine and be tested at a laboratory or order a home test kit.

How about the vaccine?

As of June 15, there were a total of 72,040,763 vaccinations in the UK, with 41,831,056 receiving the first jab and 30,209,707 receiving the second jab.

“This is the current epidemic of unvaccinated adolescents. The main increase this week is in the 20-29 age group, with most cases still under 40,” Specter said on June 9.

“There is still sufficient protection from double vaccination, we have not seen as much protection from the beginning of the year from single vaccination.”

He vaccinated people and urged them not to delay the second vaccination. This is the “reason why you are not satisfied if you just gave your first injection”.