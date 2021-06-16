Covid-19 vaccination may mean “the public health crisis is over” – expert

Connect with us

The UK’s “public health crisis is over”, said leading scientists, if the Covid vaccine continues to provide high protection for hospitalization despite the spread of the virus in the community. MP

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said society needs to learn to live with Covid-19 in the future, and continuing to produce new vaccines for all variants is short-term. Suggested that it was not feasible.

It comes as an expert from Public Health England (PHE) also appeared before the Commons Science and Technology Commission, stating that the pandemic would continue for another two years.

Coronavirus graphic / PA graphics

Sir Andrew told MP that the emergence of new variants “will happen, will continue” as he urged people to continue vaccination.

He added: “But in the end, we need to return to focusing on the very important public health issues of hospitalization and death.

“And if they are cleaved, that is, if the infection is significantly cleaved by vaccine immunity from a serious disease, perhaps if a new vaccine needs to be found, new mutants need to be monitored, Live in a state where it is in our community and communicates. “

He continued. “It’s an important part we have to look at in future variants. Despite its spread to the community, its very high protection against hospitalization will end the public health crisis.

Coronavirus graphic / PA graphics

“And so far delta As long as people are vaccinated, we are in a very good position. “

Sir Andrew said that the percentage of vaccine efficacy will decrease over time for symptomatic illnesses, but the focus should be on hospitalization.

“What the virus does is evolve from immunity and is less effective against symptomatic infections,” he said.

“If you advance the clock a year or two ago, these numbers are expected to get lower and lower, because I don’t think it will happen unless the virus disappears from the planet. Surviving in a vaccinated population. Can be done.

