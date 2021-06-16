Delayed Freedom: People Support the Prime Minister as Vaccine Competition Intensifies





Boris Johnson A poll on expressandstar.com showed overwhelming support for Boris Johnson’s decision. When asked if they helped delay, 72% of those who participated in the survey answered “yes” and 28% answered “no.” The results are consistent with national surveys, suggesting that the public is behind the government’s strategy, despite the campaigns and demonstrations that have drawn attention from these opposition lockdowns. Experts say the country is currently in competition between viruses and vaccines. New evidence shows that double-vaccinated people are up to 98% less likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19. And evidence from countries like Israel suggests that the UK is approaching vaccination levels and that it will begin to have a real impact on bringing the country back to normal. Sir Simon Stevens said the NHS will “do as much work as possible” and “finish” the Covid-19 vaccination program in the next four weeks during the extended blockade. He said that only 1 percent of British beds were occupied by patients with Covid-19. And thanks to the vaccination program, the average age of hospitalized people has “reversed”. Nowadays, more and more young people are seeking care, usually with better results. Meanwhile, the NHS has been ordered to “prepare” for a new Covid-19 treatment. It will be online in the coming months and is expected to help prevent serious illness and death. These new treatments are expected to be delivered to local people within 3 days of infection, without the need for hospital treatment. Sir Simon said at the NHS Annual Meeting yesterday: By NHS – Currently over 60 million doses have been administered. By July 19, two-thirds of adults nationwide aim to offer double jabs. “And we’ve also made great strides in expanding our offers to all adults. Today, people aged 23 and 24 can be vaccinated through a national booking service. End of the week. By then, we will be able to provide a national booking service to all adults over the age of 18. “Of course, vaccine supplies continue to be limited, so we are precisely adjusting the rate at which we get additional vaccine supplies between now and July 19.” Sir Simon added: “Currently, about 1% of beds in the UK are occupied by patients diagnosed with Covid, and as a result of vaccination, the age distribution is actually reversed. In January, 60/40 of beds – 60% were over 65 years old and 40% were under 65 years old. “Now it’s flipped to 30/70, so 65-year-olds make up about 30%, and young people with a much larger outlook make up more than 70%.” Regarding the new Covid-19 treatment, he added: “We hope to see more treatments that actually treat the coronavirus and prevent serious illness and death. “Today, I am asking medical services to prepare for what is likely to be a new category of such treatment, the so-called neutralizing monoclonal antibody, which will be available in the coming months. There is a possibility.” He said treatment could be given from home within three days of the date of infection.

