The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine prevented 95% of new infections after a single dose in a study of healthcare professionals.





June 16th (UPI)- Single dose of one of the two shots COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to a study published Wednesday, the vaccine prevented an estimated 95% of new infections in health care workers two weeks after receiving the jab. JAMA network open Found. Data show that the first dose of the modelna vaccine was 78% effective in preventing new cases just one week after the clinical staff was vaccinated. Still, 39 of the approximately 3,400 health care workers who received the vaccine, or just over 1%, were later infected with the virus, researchers at VA Boston Healthcare Systems said. These “breakthrough” infections occurred at least 14 days after receiving the first dose, 27 of whom developed symptoms of the disease. “”[Even] In the midst of Boston’s winter surge … rapid first-dose vaccination of health care workers … helped maintain health care delivery, “said Dr. Michael E. Charnes, co-author of the study. Told UPI by email. However, Charnes, chief staff of the VA Boston Healthcare System, said, “Complete vaccination is still recommended for sustained immunity and protection against new mutations.” Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna double dose COVID-19 vaccines provide over 90% protection against serious viral illness. Research found.. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they work by using modified genetic material from the coronavirus to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies or cells that fight the infection. This essentially stimulates the immune system to react when the vaccinated person is exposed to the virus, or when exposed, officials say. Although research found it Single dose One of the two-shot vaccines provides at least some protection against the virus, but is most effective among those who are considered “completely vaccinated”, defined as two weeks after receiving the second shot. .. For this study, Charness and his colleagues found that a single dose of Moderna vaccine was effective in more than 4,000 healthcare workers in the VA Boston Healthcare System during the winter surge in COVID-19 cases in the Boston area. I evaluated the sex. By the end of the 42-day study period on February 1, researchers said less than 3,400 staff members, or about 84%, had been vaccinated once. Among the included health care workers, 107 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the study, the data showed. Of these, 39 were those who received the first dose, and 68 were those who did not receive the shot, according to the researchers. “Vaccine efficacy can vary depending on population age, exposure, health risks, and mutant infectivity,” Charnes said. “Our job is [original Wuhan variant was dominant, [and] Efficacy may differ from currently prevalent variants such as the B.1.1.7 strain and the Delta strain. “

