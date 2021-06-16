Third COVID vaccination helps some transplant patients





June 16, 2021-Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Can increase antibody levels in people who have previously received it Organ transplantation, According to data from the newly released case series. According to the treatise, everyone who had low levels of antibody before the third dose had higher levels after receiving additional shots. Annual report of internal medicine.. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore maintaining COVID-19 vaccine Create a registry, perform antibody tests on all patients, and notify them of the results. The patient was asked to tell the research team if they had received a third dose, and the team followed the immune response of the recipient. Participants in this case series had low antibody levels and received a third dose. vaccine Alone between March 20th and May 10th. Results of the third dose In this case series, it is believed that this type of patient group first saw a third vaccination, but all six who had low antibody levels before the third dose had high levels after the third dose. was. However, of the 24 patients whose antibody levels were very low before the third dose, only 6 had high levels after the third dose. “Some of these were very well boosted to the extent seen using these assays in healthy people,” said Johns Hopkins Infectious Disease Fellow, who helped lead the study. Dr. William Welbel, MD, said. Vaccine booster shots may help strengthen the defense of some organ transplant recipients against Covid-19. When the pandemic restriction ends, groups that fear suppression of the immune system can be vulnerable. #GetVaccinated — Jhawn Paul (@PinkSheepNews) June 15, 2021 “This is clearly something to consider when considering patient choice, as at least the benefits in terms of antibodies were not the same for everyone,” he said for the COVID-19 prevention strategy. I did. Negative reactions to the vaccine include arm pain and Malaise.. “It’s important to show that something is safe among those special and vulnerable people,” Werbel said. “We all want to make sure it doesn’t hurt.” Werbel said there were no patterns in the small series based on transplanted organs or the vaccines used. In the third shot, 15 patients were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. Nine people received Moderna. Six were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Welcome news, but more extensive research is needed “It’s, of course, very welcome news to think that a third dose can protect a significant number of people,” said Christian, a professor of surgery at Emory University’s Transplant Department in Atlanta, who was not involved in the study. Larsen, MD, said. .. “This is the simplest possible next intervention.” “We want research to confirm that-larger research,” he added. Werbel emphasized the importance of examining a third dose of these patients in a more controlled manner in randomized trials. For example, to monitor safety and patient fate more closely when starting with one type of vaccine and switching to another. Dr. Richard Wender, MD, Chair of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Pennsylvania, said the findings remind us that there are still many unclear points about COVID-19 and vaccination. A JAMA article published earlier last month referred to a study that analyzed data from 658 COVID-19 vaccinated organ transplant patients. Researchers found that only 15% of patients developed antibodies to the virus after the first vaccination and 54% after the second vaccination. — Amy McKin (@MackinWriting) June 16, 2021 “We still don’t know who will or will not benefit from the third dose,” he said. “And our knowledge is evolving. For example, recent studies have shown that people who have been infected before and are vaccinated have longer protection than those who are vaccinated alone. It has been suggested that it can be long. We are still learning. “ He added that specialists, not primary care physicians, should rely on this new vaccination data. Primary care physicians are very busy in other ways, such as involving children in vaccinations and helping adults return to managing chronic illnesses, Wender said. “Their focus needs to be on helping to overcome hesitation, distrust, lack of information, or feelings of opposition to vaccination, in order to help more people feel vulnerable to vaccination. In short, primary care clinicians need to focus primarily on unvaccinated, “he said. “Monitoring vaccination recommendations for endemic populations at risk should be the primary responsibility of teams providing non-specialty care. [such as for] Transplant patients, chronic people Kidney disease, Cancer patients, and people with other chronic illnesses. This allows primary care clinicians to tackle many complex tasks. “ WebMD Health News from MDedge © 2021 WebMD, LLC. all rights reserved.



