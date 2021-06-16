When is the UK pollen season?Date of the worst hay fever season for allergic patients-when it ends





For people with allergies, the summer months are often plagued by runny nose, sneezing, and watering eyes, which can make an outing adventure unattractive. However, pollen levels are affected by both season and location, and some parts of the country are more susceptible than others, and are affected at different times of the year. The pollen season usually lasts from mid-May to July (Photo: Shutterstock). We look forward to hearing from you. What are your thoughts on this story? Also, join the discussion in the comments section below. When is the pollen season? I have a fever The UK season lasts from March to September and produces different types of pollen throughout the year. Tree pollen first occurs in late March to mid-May and affects about 25% of people. However, most hay fever patients are allergic to pollen with two different peaks. The season usually lasts from mid-May to July, with the first peak usually beginning in England and Wales during the first two weeks of June. The second peak begins a little later in the first two weeks of July, then slowly ends, and is replaced by weed pollen that grows from late June to September. Peaks are affected by dampness, dryness and heat. weather The timing of the pollen season depends largely on the weather in spring and early summer. When winter temperatures are low, plants and trees go dormant, spending more time in spring and producing less pollen. The dry season also minimizes pollen production, so moist spring benefits patients with hay fever. Can the location affect the symptoms of hay fever? The beginning of the season depends on where you live in the UK. The north starts late and the season is much shorter. Urban areas have less pollen than rural areas, and inland areas usually have much more pollen than areas around the coast. How does temperature affect pollen count? Heavy and prolonged rains early in the day help keep pollen counts low throughout the day, but afternoon rains are less effective and symptoms can still occur. Due to the current high temperature, pollen release is increasing and allergic symptoms are exacerbated. In the case of grass, when the temperature is 18-28 ° C, the pollen count can be high if the humidity is low and it remains dry, but trees react best when the temperature is 13-15 ° C. When temperatures exceed 28 ° C, all pollen levels drop, but after a few warm days, the pollen supply can be completely depleted. The Met Office has told National World: "In many places, the number of grass pollen is very high and will affect the victims. ""weather It does not cause symptoms of hay fever by itself, but it does help increase pollen counts. Different types of weather have different effects on pollen counts. "We are currently in the peak season of grass pollen and see high or very high counts during dry and warm weather. "There are other species of flowers, such as weeds, but the vast majority of people who suffer from hay fever are allergic to grass pollen."







