NIH antibody studies suggest that COVID-19 will spread throughout the United States sooner than initially known





The first official approval for becoming a COVID-19 pandemic was on January 9, 2020, when the World Health Organization issued a statement on a mysterious new respiratory disease that rapidly infected dozens of people in Wuhan, China. It was done when I did. Almost two weeks later, the United States confirmed the first case of the virus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on January 21 that a Washington resident returned from a trip to Wuhan. Announced. It pulls the coronavirus. However, a new study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that the virus actually spread to the United States long before (at least at the end of December 2019), well beyond the initial heat. understood. Spots in Washington and New York City. Relation: Quest, LabCorp launches national COVID-19 antibody testing in pharmacies and online This study tested blood collected for the NIH All of Us study program between January 2 and March 18, 2020. This is part of an ongoing effort to catalog the biological data of at least one million Americans for various precision medicine and populations. Health project. The researchers then used the Quest Diagnostics laboratory and two Abbott antibody tests to search for protracted evidence of COVID-19. NIH researchers found nine tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in more than 24,000 stored samples collected from all 50 states. The earliest hits were from the January 7th sample in Illinois and the January 8th sample in Massachusetts. Others have been identified in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Relation: Abbott takes an ax to forecast sales as COVID tests dry faster than expected These findings suggest that COVID-19 was present in at least a few states by the last week of December 2019, as it takes at least two weeks for viral antibodies to appear. The results of this study are based on previous findings and are seemingly confirmed. CDC research The number of archived American Red Cross blood donations suggesting a small number of cases in Washington, California, and Oregon as early as December 13, 2019. “Antibody testing of blood samples has restricted testing and the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States in the early days of the US epidemic where public health officials could not confirm that the virus had spread outside the range already recognized. First entrance to help you better understand Said Dr. Keri Althoff, lead author of the study and associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “This study also demonstrates the importance of using multiple serology platforms, as recommended by the CDC,” Althoff added. Relation: FDA Gives First COVID-19 Antibody Green Light to Home Finger Sting Blood Test Despite this reconstruction of the US experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of the NIH study do not provide a complete picture of how the coronavirus spread nationwide in the early days. For one thing, researchers don’t know if the positive sample is due to a local infection or after a trip. In addition, the pool of blood samples available was relatively small and not equally representative of all states, so researchers acknowledged that the virus could have invaded the United States even earlier. Ideally, according to NIH, this study was replicated in other samples collected from late 2019 to early 2020 and validated on multiple platforms to build a more complete timeline for disease epidemics. I will.

