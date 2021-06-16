The UK Public Health Services boss says there are up to 25,000 new Covid cases per day in the UK.

Public health bosses believe that there are up to 25,000 new Covid cases per day in the UK as Delta variants spread to the community.

Dr. Susan Hopkins of the UK Public Health Service said that about 7,000 to 8,000 infections were detected per day, but the actual numbers are believed to be significantly higher.

She told MP that PHE is monitoring 25 variants and investigating 8 strains as experts fight to prevent new mutations in the virus from becoming established.

Dr. Hopkins, who appeared before the Commons Science and Technology Commission, also revealed that experts believe that the R rate of the virus could reach 7 without controls such as vaccines.

She said the first delta mutant detected in India was 66% more contagious than the previously predominant Alpha strain that hit the UK in the winter.







(Image: PA)



Dr. Susan Hopkins told MP: “Currently we see about 7,000 to 8,000 infections per day, which we are detecting.

“But we know that it’s less than half the actual infection in the community, and we measured it in several ways.

“Therefore, today’s current infection estimates are probably on the order of 15,000 to 25,000 new infections today.

“You don’t need that much doubling to reach a very large number.

“But what we don’t see, or what we want to see, and what we think we won’t see because of the vaccine, is the same number of hospitalizations.

“Therefore, far more infections will occur in the community without seeing the same effects of hospitalization.

“But the more infections there are, the greater the impact. That is, 90% effectiveness, or 10%, can actually be hospitalized.

“That is, we need to take both social responsibility measures and current measures to control the peak so that individuals can be vaccinated with as many vaccines as possible to alleviate their symptoms. That is, getting sick, reducing infections, and obviously reducing severity and hospitalization. “

Dr. Hopkins said that if the Delta variant is “unmitigated,” that is, if it remains diffused without control, the R value can be “greater than 5 and up to 7.”

“That’s why people need to be vaccinated because it’s a clear mitigation, so we need to pay attention and attention, especially in the medical setting,” she said. I got it.

But vaccine expert Professor Andrew Polard said the crisis would end if the vaccine continued to prevent hospitalization.

He told MP that the emergence of new variants “will happen, will continue to happen,” but “but in the end we must return to focusing on really important public health issues. Probably hospitalization and death.

“And if they are cleaved, that is, if vaccine immunity from a serious disease significantly cleaves transmission, perhaps if a new vaccine needs to be found, new mutants need to be monitored, Live in a state where it is in our community and communicates. “

He continued: “That’s an important part we have to see in future variants: if that very high protection against hospitalization continues despite the spread of the community, the public health crisis is over. I will.

“And so far, up to Delta, we are in a very good position as long as people are vaccinated.”