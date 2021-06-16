Good for people, bad for the environment





Researchers have found that crayfish behavior is altered due to low levels of antidepressants entering the body of water. Crayfish exposed to these drugs behaved in ways that could make them more vulnerable to predators, according to a new study from the University of Florida. “Crayfish exposed to antidepressants came out of shelter earlier than crayfish not exposed to antidepressants. This change in behavior could increase the risk of eating them by predators. “There is,” said research co-author Lindsey Reisinger. Scientists used an artificial stream similar to the normal environment to recreate the natural environment of crayfish in the laboratory. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were the antidepressants used in this study. This setting allowed them to control the amount of antidepressants in the water and study the behavior of crayfish. Researchers used a “Y maze” with an entrance that branches into two lanes, like the letter Y. I put a crayfish in a container at the entrance of the maze. When the container opened, researchers timed the crayfish to leave. There, the crayfish pass through lanes that hold chemical clues as food, or other lanes that indicate the presence of another fish. Researchers recorded the direction and duration of choice for the crayfish. Through this technology, researchers found that antidepressant-exposed crayfish left the shelter sooner and spent more time looking for food. “The study also found that crabs can alter algae and organic matter levels in man-made rivers, affecting the energy and nutrient cycle of their ecosystems,” said the lead author of the study. Yes, said AJ Reisinger, an assistant professor of soil and water science. The department said. Drugs can enter the environment through improper disposal or toilet excretion, Reisinger said. “The answer is not to stop people from using medicines prescribed by doctors. One of the big ways consumers can prevent medicines from entering the body of water is to get rid of them properly,” he said. Stated. (((Courtesy of IFAS). Reisinger has created an infographic on how to properly dispose of unwanted drugs and how to keep them away from the body of water.

