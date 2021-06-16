Loss of general symptoms of long-distance COVID-19 odor and weakness

Share on Pinterest In a new study, researchers found that many people continue to have symptoms such as loss of odor, weakness, malaise, headaches, and anxiety after recovering from COVID-19. Phynart Studio / Getty Images Many of the imminent complications of COVID-19 are now well understood, but physicians are still trying to understand and manage their long-term consequences.

The new medical center is beginning to develop a neurological clinic specific to the symptoms of COVID-19. As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to decline across the United States, physicians across the country are beginning to see an increase in neurological and psychiatric symptoms among those who have recovered from their illness. New research I will propose. Even with mild symptoms, published this month in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, and led by a team at University College London, the study found that people suffered from symptoms such as loss of smell, weakness, malaise, headaches, and anxiety. It turned out to last. Even after recovering from COVID-19. The research team identified 215 studies involving more than 105,000 people from more than 30 countries infected with COVID-19. The study was then analyzed to assess the participants’ neurological and psychiatric symptoms. The highest proportion of symptoms was loss of smell (43%), weakness (40%), malaise (38%), and loss or abnormality of taste (37%). “We expected neurological and psychiatric symptoms to be more common in severe COVID-19 cases, but instead some symptoms appear to be more common in mild cases. I understand, “said the lead author. Dr. Jonathan RogersWellcome Trust Clinical Fellow, Department of Psychiatry, University College London, statement.. “COVID-19, which affects mental health and the brain, seems to be the norm,” he said. by Dr. Sara Martin, Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Medical Director of Outpatient Palliative Care, said: “The most common neurological symptoms vary widely from patient to patient, from mild brain fog to difficulty concentrating on normal tasks and, in some patients, severe cognitive impairment. Also, persistent headaches and Some patients have symptoms of numbness / tingling in their extremities. “

Many of these neurological findings were reported in people with the most serious complications of COVID-19. However, 55% of people with mild illness reported malaise, 52% reported loss of smell, 47% reported muscle pain, and 45% reported loss of taste. Dr. Thomas GoodThe Deputy Director of Staten Island University Hospital in Northwell Health sees many patients with COVID-19-related neurological symptoms and has associated long-term effects on the severity of early infections. “Patients I see most often are mildly ill and are more likely to experience headaches, loss of smell or taste, or muscle aches. Fatigue and sleep disorders, regardless of severity. , Overall a very common complaint, “Gut told Healthline. Currently, health professionals are uncertain about how COVID-19 directly affects the brain. However, as more people recover from their illness, longer-term complications are becoming apparent. There are several theories as to why this happens. Some experts theorize that the coronavirus can cross a protective structure in the body called the blood-brain barrier. In doing so, it affects the fluids that soak the spinal cord and brain, which can cause a number of neurological symptoms. Another possibility is that the virus provokes an overall immune response from the whole body. This leads to inflammation-related reactions to many tissues and organs, including the brain.