Health
Loss of general symptoms of long-distance COVID-19 odor and weakness
- Many of the imminent complications of COVID-19 are now well understood, but physicians are still trying to understand and manage their long-term consequences.
- In a new study, researchers found that people who recovered from acute COVID-19 persisted with symptoms such as loss of smell, weakness, malaise, headache, and anxiety.
- The new medical center is beginning to develop a neurological clinic specific to the symptoms of COVID-19.
As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to decline across the United States, physicians across the country are beginning to see an increase in neurological and psychiatric symptoms among those who have recovered from their illness. New research I will propose.
Even with mild symptoms, published this month in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, and led by a team at University College London, the study found that people suffered from symptoms such as loss of smell, weakness, malaise, headaches, and anxiety. It turned out to last. Even after recovering from COVID-19.
The research team identified 215 studies involving more than 105,000 people from more than 30 countries infected with COVID-19.
The study was then analyzed to assess the participants’ neurological and psychiatric symptoms.
The highest proportion of symptoms was loss of smell (43%), weakness (40%), malaise (38%), and loss or abnormality of taste (37%).
“We expected neurological and psychiatric symptoms to be more common in severe COVID-19 cases, but instead some symptoms appear to be more common in mild cases. I understand, “said the lead author. Dr. Jonathan RogersWellcome Trust Clinical Fellow, Department of Psychiatry, University College London, statement..
“COVID-19, which affects mental health and the brain, seems to be the norm,” he said.
by Dr. Sara Martin, Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Medical Director of Outpatient Palliative Care, said: “The most common neurological symptoms vary widely from patient to patient, from mild brain fog to difficulty concentrating on normal tasks and, in some patients, severe cognitive impairment. Also, persistent headaches and Some patients have symptoms of numbness / tingling in their extremities. “
Many of these neurological findings were reported in people with the most serious complications of COVID-19.
However, 55% of people with mild illness reported malaise, 52% reported loss of smell, 47% reported muscle pain, and 45% reported loss of taste.
Dr. Thomas GoodThe Deputy Director of Staten Island University Hospital in Northwell Health sees many patients with COVID-19-related neurological symptoms and has associated long-term effects on the severity of early infections.
“Patients I see most often are mildly ill and are more likely to experience headaches, loss of smell or taste, or muscle aches. Fatigue and sleep disorders, regardless of severity. , Overall a very common complaint, “Gut told Healthline.
Currently, health professionals are uncertain about how COVID-19 directly affects the brain. However, as more people recover from their illness, longer-term complications are becoming apparent.
There are several theories as to why this happens. Some experts theorize that the coronavirus can cross a protective structure in the body called the blood-brain barrier. In doing so, it affects the fluids that soak the spinal cord and brain, which can cause a number of neurological symptoms.
Another possibility is that the virus provokes an overall immune response from the whole body. This leads to inflammation-related reactions to many tissues and organs, including the brain.
Throughout the United States, medical centers are beginning to develop neuroclinics specific to the symptoms of COVID-19.
The number of clinics after COVID-19 is increasing in the United States due to the increasing number of long-distance COVID-19 cases in many healthcare systems or the increasing number of people with prolonged symptoms after recovery from the disease. I will.
“Because it was hit especially hard in the early waves Northwell We have one of the oldest and largest post-COVID recovery programs. These programs are designed with the latest evidence and treatments to help people return to normal life, “says Gut.
Other hospital systems provide comprehensive care for many of these patients.
At the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Martin said, “The clinic provides support and access to multiple professionals to manage many of the symptoms that can be part of a long COVID.” ..
Understanding both the physical and psychological sacrifices that COVID-19 suffered, these institutions also offer “dedicated physiotherapy and cognitive therapy, and a support group for patients diagnosed with long-term COVID.” I am.
This physician-led team evaluates and treats people with long-distance COVID-19 with neurological complications.
These clinics allow neurologists to perform screening tests for psychiatric and neurological conditions and disorders. They can then use this information to create a working health plan that will help some people reduce the long-term burden they may experience with COVID-19.
There are no direct medications or treatments to treat all neurological complications associated with COVID-19, but many complications improve over time.
And with more time and research, physicians will better understand not only the direct complications of COVID-19, but also its long-term effects.
Rajiv Bahl, MD, MBA, MS are emergency physicians and health writers.You can find him so www.RajivBahlMD.com..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]