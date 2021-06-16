Health
UArizona Health Sciences Pediatrics Expert Answers Parents’ Vaccine Questions
With increased adolescent hospitalizations in March and April, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged parents to vaccinate teens with COVID-19. Nathan Price, MD,Assistant professor School of Medicine-Tucson Pediatrics, Answers frequently asked questions about children and vaccines.
What steps have been taken to test the COVID-19 vaccine for children?
Whenever a new vaccine, drug or medical device is released to the public, it undergoes rigorous testing. Depending on the illness, the test begins with a healthy adult volunteer and then proceeds to others. It will take some time to include the child in the test because the child does not have the legal ability to make health decisions. Therefore, a special level of precautionary measures is required. When the COVID-19 vaccine test was transferred to children, researchers began with older people aged 16-18. Few children who were vaccinated remained infected compared to children who were vaccinated with placebo. Vaccinated children had more side effects than placebo, but were usually minor. They also had measurable antibodies and they were less likely to be infected. When that stage of the test was considered safe and effective, researchers began including 12 and 15 years old.
Scientists tested about 2,000 patients aged 12-15 years: 1,000 were vaccinated and 1,000 belonged to the placebo group. None of the children in the vaccine group were infected and had measurable antibodies consistent with immunity. There were also side effects such as headache, chills and malaise, but no serious reaction. Continuous evaluation is ongoing to look for rarer or more serious side effects.
What are the side effects of a child?
Common side effects include arm pain, a day or two of fatigue, and a mild low-grade fever. Allergic reactions are rare and can occur with any drug or vaccine, not just the COVID-19 vaccine. The more people who are vaccinated, the more side effects will be observed over time. An overview of this is much more likely to be a worse reaction to the disease than a vaccine.
What is the prognosis for children infected with the virus?
Although fewer children have severe infections than adults in the United States, it is a mistake to say that children infected with COVID-19 do not get sick.
Recent figures show that more teens are sick with the disease. In the first three months of this year, CDC researchers found that nearly one-third of adolescents admitted with COVID-19 required admission to the intensive care unit, with no deaths associated with admission. We found that 5% need to be invasive. Mechanical ventilation. In addition, the CDC reported that hospitalization rates for adolescents aged 12 to 17 increased from March 1 to April 24, after decreasing in January and February.
Even when children are doing well with infections, there is a pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or a rare post-infection inflammatory syndrome called MIS-C, which can make them quite ill. There is. Symptoms include fever, dyspnea, rash, chest pain or tightness, inability to maintain confusion or wakefulness, and abdominal pain.
What is myocarditis? Is there a risk of myocarditis after vaccination?
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. It can lead to chest pain, dyspnea, arrhythmias and even death. Most are treatable and many are mild.
The CDC recently received reports of an increase in cases of myocarditis in people who received the mRNA vaccine (Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech). Most cases occurred in adolescent and young adult males. They are still investigating whether this is related to being vaccinated or by chance.
In general, COVID-19 and MIS-C myocarditis in this age group is much more common than outbreaks in vaccinated individuals. Learn more about. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html
What advice would you give to parents who are considering giving their children the COVID-19 vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine works. There are side effects, but they are usually minor and temporary. For those who are worried about their children, it’s easy to understand. At my house, I received the vaccine and two older teenagers received the vaccine. Now I am waiting for my two young children to be vaccinated. I am confident in the vaccine. Please do not delay. Now is the time to do it.
