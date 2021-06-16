Health
Some Cases of South Carolina Delta COVID-19 Variants
According to the state’s director of public health, there are four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 mutant known as Delta in South Carolina.
The state’s public health director, Dr. Brian Traxler, said in a media briefing Wednesday that none of these incidents occurred in the state’s Midlands, Speedy, and Lowcountry areas, rather than in Upstate.
The variant is 40% more infectious than the original variant, doubling the risk of hospitalization, she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently classifies the first coronavirus delta mutant found in India as a “mutant of concern.” Currently accounts for 10% of cases in the United States.. This variant used to rage in India, but is now passing through the United Kingdom, delaying its resumption.
Current vaccinations are effective against it and other varieties, and another chance to remind South Carolina people who are lagging behind the country in vaccinations to get their shots, Traxler said. Said.
visit https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/ Alternatively, call 866-365-8110 to find the location of the vaccine. Alternatively, text the zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish to get information on your local site.
Not all COVID-19 tests have been screened or sequenced for variants, so it is not clear how common variants are in South Carolina.
“I don’t know how many sequences are going on,” Traxler said.
Traxler says not all laboratories report the number of tests performed, so state officials cannot say the number of COVID-19 tests to obtain additional screening to identify variants. I did.
Screening to identify variants has been reported and tracked by state authorities, Traxler said.
Nearly 150,000 people in South Carolina were tested for COVID-19 this month, but only 4,760 of these tests were positive.
Since variant tracking began earlier this year, the state has recorded 1,131 previous variants, which are of the other three variants.
State-wide COVID numbers continue to improve
According to Traxler, Memorial Day holidays did not lead to a surge in incidents. It’s premature to determine if holidays have delayed a nearly stable rate of decline in cases, but she said it’s a positive trend to see no increase after holidays.
State data shows about 1,300 new cases in the last full week, the lowest level since early May 2020. There have been 26 deaths from COVID-19 in the last full week, the lowest death since the early days. April 2020.
Oconee County has the second highest incidence of new cases in the state, and Marlboro County has the highest incidence. Both rates (88 and 65 per 100,000) are just a few of the rates seen by the state earlier this year, when some counties had hundreds of rates per 100,000.
According to the report, 40 states have higher immunization rates than South Carolina. CDC numbers..
Some states are celebrating exceeding the 70% threshold for vaccination. Forty percent of eligible South Carolina residents have been vaccinated and approximately 46% have been vaccinated with at least one vaccine.
South Carolina has higher immunization rates than most southeastern states.
The state is still far from herd immunity, with about 70% to 80% of the population being vaccinated or otherwise immune, and how many unvaccinated people have the virus itself. It is not clear from the acquisition that they have some degree of immunity. ..
She said the upcoming July 4th holiday carries the risk of spreading the virus and people should continue to pursue vaccination.
USA Today contributed to this story.
Visit and subscribe to Greenville News greenvillenews.subscriber.services
My Queries tells the story of South Carolina, focusing on Easley, Powdersville, and Pickens County, along with faith and religion. He is always looking for the next story that people need to read. Please send tips and feedback to [email protected]
