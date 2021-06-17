A former White House adviser says the dangerous coronavirus variant is “like the steroid Covid.”

A Coronavirus The first variant identified in India was “like the Covid of steroids,” said Andy Slavitt, a former White House senior adviser to Covid-19, Wednesday.

“(( Delta variant) Is a more toxic strain, “Slavit told CNN. “It’s like Covid on steroids. You can be around people in less time and still be exposed.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled the Delta mutant as a “mutant of concern.” Given designation To strains of the virus that scientists believe can be more contagious or cause more serious illness.

According to the CDC, this variant accounts for about 10% of coronavirus cases in the United States.

According to Slavit, this variant provides another reason for people to be vaccinated.

“If you’re vaccinated, you have little to worry about,” he said.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN on Tuesday that Delta variants “are growing rapidly here in the United States.”

He said there are data showing that it may cause more serious illness.

“It still needs to be understood more clearly, but these are two important concerns, and in part … why this has become the predominant variant in the UK and more than 90% of cases are delta variants. “I’m explaining,” said Mercy.

The good news is that the vaccine appears to be effective against mutants.

A new study by the UK Public Health Service found that two doses of coronavirus vaccine were “very effective against hospitalization” caused by the mutant. The study found that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was 96% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at CNBC’s Evolve Global Summit that he feels “very good” about vaccines when it comes to variant of concern, but the company needs a more tuned vaccine. We have a system in place in case a mutant strain appears.

Mercy said there wasn’t enough data to show the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine for the delta mutant, but the vaccine was hospitalized when people were infected with other strains. It has been shown to help prevent death.

“The key is to get vaccinated, get both doses,” Mercy said.

As of Wednesday, 44.1% of the total US population has been fully vaccinated and 52.7% have been vaccinated at least once. According to the CDC..

According to the CDC, more than half of the population is fully vaccinated in the 13 states where Hawaii was added on Wednesday.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, this has followed the deaths of more than 600,000 US people since the coronavirus pandemic began. This means that one in 550 people in the United States died from the virus.

The state continues to reopen

So far, 14 states have met Biden’s goal of immunizing 70% of adults at least once by July 4, according to CDC data.

New York is one of the states that has reached that milestone, urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to lift most of the state’s mandated Covid-19 restrictions.

Restrictions have been lifted across all commercial and social settings, including social gatherings, capacity limits, social distances, health checks, cleaning and disinfection protocols, and contact tracing requirements. According to Cuomo, mask requirements will continue in pre-kindergarten settings, public transport, and health care settings.

Fireworks festivals were held in various parts of the state on Tuesday night to celebrate key workers and the lifting of restrictions.

“Today is an important day and it’s been a long and long way, so it’s worth it,” Cuomo said. “We can now come back to life as we know it.”

California lifted most of the Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday, ending vaccination volume limits, physical distances, and masking requirements.

Companies in the state are already adjusting.

West Hollywood Abbey Food & Bar Revives Sitting in the bar for dancing, DJing, parties To celebrate the end of the limit.Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball was held “Resume date” promotionWelcome a crowd of full-capacity homes with 25,000 Justin Turner bobblehead dolls.

Meanwhile, in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan said his state would lift Covid-19 restrictions, including mask requirements, and lift the state of emergency on July 1.

Maryland has so far given at least one inoculation to 72.3% of the adult population, according to CDC data.

Delaware has reached that point, with 68.3% of adults receiving at least one dose, Governor John Carney said. He added that his state is expecting a Covid-19 state of emergency on July 13.

“Get vaccinated. Ask your friends and family if you received the shot. These vaccines are very safe and effective,” Kearney said.

Get more shots in your arm

Pediatricians not only immunize newly qualified children and teens with Covid-19, Adults too..

One month after Sandhills Pediatrics in Southern Pines, North Carolina, began offering the Covid-19 vaccine, 940 doses of Pfizer vaccine were given. 268 were inoculated to adults over the age of 23, not patients.

Dr. Christoph Diacio, an office pediatrician, said he provides vaccines to most patients and their families.

“I’ve seen all the reactions with my arms crossed and basically jumping off me.” I have no way to get it. “From” I meant-I still schedule it at work. I couldn’t, “Diasio told CNN.

His office has provided patients’ families with other routine immunizations, such as influenza vaccinations, for years. He says this practice is fairly common among pediatricians across the country and can provide some protection for babies who are too young to receive the vaccine themselves.

Adult mental health is improving, according to the census

According to the latest Household Pulse survey released by the Census Bureau, adults in the United States do not feel depressed from the height of the pandemic, but their mental health is improving at a non-uniform rate.

From late May to early June, more than 40% of adults said they felt “depressed, depressed, or hopeless” for at least a few days a week. This decreased from more than half of adults who said the same thing in January at the peak of the pandemic in the United States.

Depression is highest in adults under the age of 30 and does not improve as rapidly as in other age groups. According to the latest survey data collected from May 26th to June 7th, about 56% of adults under the age of 30 have experienced depression in the last week, from about 65% of the pandemic peak. It states that it did.

People in this age group are twice as likely to experience these emotions as others, saying that about one in five adults under the age of 30 is depressed “almost every day.” I will.

Since January, almost all demographic groups have improved their rate of depression emotions. But for those who said they or someone in their family experienced a loss of employment income during the pandemic, that percentage rose slightly, from 64% to 66%.