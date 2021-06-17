June 16, 2021 Oakville Coronavirus Update

This is a coronavirus update on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Oakville will get two new vaccine clinics later this week. One will open on a daily basis and the other will pop up this weekend. Today, Halton has reduced active cases by nearly 20%.

Hospitalizations in Oakville and Halton are declining again, as are the numbers across Canada. However, the number of inpatients in Ontario has increased for the third consecutive day (although the daily increase is modest).

Ontario also vaccinated 200,000 times a day for the first time yesterday, reopening the border between Manitoba and Quebec. We are on track for Step 2, which may resume on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Vaccination continues to be very successful, with 2 million Ontarians and just under 5.5 million Canadians fully vaccinated. Almost 75% of Haltons receive the first dose, as do almost 75% of eligible Ontarians.

** Vaccine Reservation Renewal: As of June 14, Halton has booked and rebooked a second vaccination for all residents who were first vaccinated with the first vaccination before May 9, 2021. The waiting time (Pfizer and Moderna) between the first and second doses of the mRNA vaccine is as follows: 28th day.

Patients who receive AstraZeneca for the first time cannot be vaccinated within 8 weeks if they have informed consent. Medical findings indicate that AstraZeneca is most effective when the waiting time between the first and second doses is 12 weeks.

Caution: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, will be updated Monday through Friday. The Ontario and World Incidents will also be updated on Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 Update

Overview of local vaccinations

13% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

74% received at least one dose

437,428 vaccinations-plus 8,687

The numbers have changed since yesterday’s Oakville News update. June 15, 2021..

26 active cases-plus 1

3 Patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital-Minus 1

Total 5,604 (confirmed and possible)-plus 3

67 dead-no change

5,512 collections-plus 4

5,579 completed (recovery + death) cases-99.6% of cases

1,780 variant cases-plus 1

1 occurrence-no change

Halton’s situation

105 active cases-minus 18

7 cases in hospitals throughout Halton-minus 1

17,870 in total (confirmed + possible)-plus 7

229 deaths-no change

17,536 collections-plus 25

17,775 completed (recovery + death) cases-99.4% of cases

5,847 variant cases-plus 4

6 outbreaks-plus 1

Caution: The Halton region has combined its recovery numbers into a single number, showing cases that may now be closed. This total includes some cases where the coronavirus was not recovered. In the Halton area, the names of active workplaces are not disclosed.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

State vaccination overview

9.53 million people have been vaccinated at least once (64.71% of pop).

At least 2.2 million people are fully vaccinated (14.92%)

11.73 million vaccinations-plus 202,500

The change is from yesterday’s numbers. The state released information on June 16, 2021 as of the end of yesterday.

4,662 active cases-minus 350

438 hospitalized-plus 5

540,810 confirmed cases-plus 384

527,162 recovered cases-plus 722

8,986 deaths-plus 12

536,148 resolved cases (death and recovery) or 99.2%

28,076 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

308 ICU-minus 10

242 people on ventilator-minus 2

19 active and ongoing institutional outbreaks-minus 1

Variant of Concern (VOC) Summary

141,106 confirmed alpha (B.1.1.7) variants-plus 488

1,141 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variants-plus 4

4,156 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant-plus 19

497 confirmed cases of Delta (B.1.617.2) variant-plus 54

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Overview of national vaccination

24.75 million people have been vaccinated at least once (65.12% of pop).

At least 5.49 million people are fully vaccinated (14.48%)

30.25 million doses of vaccination-plus 438,000

The Canadian numbers have changed since the last update of Oakville News. June 15, 2021.. Due to the large number of cases nationwide and worldwide, both are estimates (within 0.1% of the total).

14,386 active cases-minus 922

1,396 active hospitalizations-minus 29

1.4 million confirmed and suspicious cases so far-an additional 818

1.36 million collections-plus 2,020 times

25,993 deaths-plus 29

Ranking 65th in the world death toll per capita At 68.89 per 100,000

USCOVID-19 update

Cumulative 33.31 million cases

597,965 deaths-plus 371

64.7% of adults have been vaccinated at least once

Ranking 20th in the world death toll per capita 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

176.3 million cases

3.82 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.4 a billion Vaccine doses are given worldwide (Source: Our world data).

