Fear that the new Sydney incident could cause restrictions





After New South Wales announced two new Covid-19 cases locally acquired in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, questions were raised as to whether this could trigger a new wave of restrictions in Greater Sydney. It was.

The case includes a man in his 60s And one of his family contacts. Authorities are scrambling to determine how men were infected with the virus. He hasn’t been abroad recently, but works as a driver, including the transportation of international crew members. “As with genomic sequencing, an urgent investigation of sources and contact tracing is underway,” NSW Health said in a statement. Multiple exposure site popped up Throughout Sydney, contacts were urgently contacted and asked to quarantine. Relation: State introduces new rules for NSW The last locally acquired case of Covid-19 in the state was in May, when husbands and wives, also from the eastern suburbs, were tested positive for the virus. The infection has led Prime Minister Gladys Beregicrian to introduce various restrictions on Greater Sydney. These include: • 20 people limit to private households • Wear mandatory masks indoors and on public transport • Singing and dancing in indoor venues, including places of worship and entertainment venues, are prohibited • Prohibition of drinking alcohol in indoor venues • Limit of 2 visitors per resident of geriatric care facility Genome sequencing showed that the possible source of infection for the couple was from returnees from the United States. However, authorities were unable to find a “missing link” between these cases. This was one of the main reasons behind the tightening of restrictions. Authorities are currently scrambling to find the source of this new eastern suburb incident and track a chain of infections that may not be detected in the community. Professor Mike Toole, an epidemiologist at the Burnett Institute, said he hopes to provide important information related to the incident in the next 24 hours. He told ABC’s Patricia Karvelas that whether restrictions would be introduced and how long the restrictions would apply depended on whether more positive cases were found. Professor Toole said authorities are likely to “much easier to limit” if there is only a slight increase in related cases. “But there are many cases, for example, because these exposed sites may occur multiple times and they may not be linked to each other. In that case, a stricter blockade should be considered. I think, “he said. “If you see this pattern getting a little out of control, you need to join immediately. And it’s usually a short blockage, not a dragged blockage as seen in places like the UK. Will lead to. “ Professor Toole also pointed out that men visited many places during possible infections, and the outbreak in Victoria was one of those environments where some of the more infectious variants were “one of those environments.” It spreads very quickly with just accidental contact with. “ How the previous outbreak occurred The last Covid-19 blockade in New South Wales occurred shortly before Christmas last year, expanding clusters and returning beaches in northern Sydney under a strict stay-at-home order. The conditions on the northern beaches deteriorated very rapidly, with a surprising increase in “high-risk” exposure areas such as pubs and clubs. This forced authorities to blockade thousands of residents during the Christmas and New Year periods. In total, there were over 150 cases linked to the cluster. Berala, west of Sydney, also has another cluster that emerged at the time, the beginning of which shares some surprising similarities with this new case. The source of this cluster was revealed to have been tested positive for the virus by a man driving an international flight crew to and from Sydney Airport. The new incident in the eastern suburbs also acts as a driver, and part of his job is to transport international crew. The exposure was after a midnight warning from NSW Health on Tuesday after the virus was discovered to have spread among three returning travelers. Authorities are investigating the source of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in hotel quarantine. This case has the same viral sequence as the two cases staying in adjacent rooms. “It is unknown where and how the couple currently staying on the 4th floor of the Radisson Blu Quarantine Hotel infected another returnee,” said NSW Health. All three cases carry the same viral sequence of the AlphaCovid-19 strain, formerly known as the “UK variant”. The couple were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on June 3, the second day of their stay in the hotel quarantine. Another traveler tested negative on the second day on June 3, followed by symptoms on June 5, and tested positive for Covid-19. All three arrived in Sydney on the same flight from Doha on June 1st and stayed in an adjacent room at the Quarantine Hotel. All of them have been transferred to special health accommodations following a positive test result and remain there. Health officials are currently struggling to get an accurate picture of how the communication between these two parties took place. “Early potential couples to have a secondary infection include during flight, from airport to hotel, in hotel lobby, or during quarantine,” NSW Health said. Stated. “Currently, there is no evidence of further infection.”

