Exposition Park Museum still in need of face mask – CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles (CBSLA) — Most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across California on Tuesday, but visitors to Exposition Park’s three museums still need face masks.

Masks are still required at the California African American Museum, California Science Center, and Natural History Museum, regardless of the vaccination status of the visitor.

California rules allow businesses and entertainment venues to decide whether they want their visitors to wear masks.

“The health and safety of visitors and staff remains our number one priority,” according to a joint statement by the museum. “Los Angeles is approaching community immunity, but we can’t forget vulnerable people, including the youngest visitors (aged 11 and under) who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“It’s important for us not only to keep our community safe, but also to ensure that parents feel safe to take their children to our museum. Therefore, vaccination We continue to require all visitors over the age of 2 to always wear a mask indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated. “

