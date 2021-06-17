What workers want from their customers: Don’t rush, say if you’re vaccinated and continue masking

Frontline workers passed through the exploiters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their customer service work meant they could not escape potential exposure to the coronavirus, Burden of safety rule enforcement Mostly fell on them. Welcome as a hero, A few Had additional fee, But didn’t do much, and many of them-especially restaurant, Hotel And Travel Industry — Lost work.

Now we are in another transition: in California Relax pandemic safety rulesAnd in stores, restaurants, and elsewhere, many customers feel that things should get back to normal. But should they really be? The Times spoke with frontline workers and operators in the customer service business. This is what they want you to know.

Please wear a mask as much as possible

Even if you are completely vaccinated, you can reassure others by keeping your face covered.

Ricky Hernandez, owner of Melrose Avenue and Coffee Coffee based on Melrose Avenue, said: Fairfax Avenue. “Anyway, it’s almost like a second nature. We’ve been doing it for quite some time, so I don’t think it wants too much.”

It is even more important to continue wearing the mask if you are not completely vaccinated.

Rosarina Durand, housekeeper at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport, said she was nervous about mitigating the pandemic protocol and was afraid that unvaccinated people would continue to cover her face.

“I don’t know who will come and who will go, so it would be difficult without the rules,” she said in Spanish.

Respect the rules of each facility

Some companies have taken stricter pandemic precautions than the government requires.

Dayglow owner Tohmi Hergan, 31, says his coffee shops in Silverlake and West Hollywood still require masks to be worn when not entering, ordering, or sitting.

But he is preparing for pushback. In recent months, “many people come in with their masks off, scream, spit, throw chairs, blow us up on social media, and call us” libtard “and” unpatriotic. ” I witnessed that, “said the barista at the store. “Everything you think — it happened.”

Before Tuesday, he said, “it was good to rely on the health department’s mission” in enforcing the rules. “Will it be more aggressive from these types of people as it is no longer a requirement from the county’s point of view? … If we want to continue to feel more comfortable, it’s a more challenging interaction There is a subtle fear that it will only cause action. “

Phil, a safety compliance worker at an entertainment company, said he wants customers to understand that business safety protocols come from the company, not from the average worker.

“It’s not up to us,” said Phil, who asked him to be identified by his name alone because he was afraid of the influence of his employer. “We are enforcing the rules, but we are not creating them.”

If you are completely vaccinated, don’t hesitate to say so

Kathryn Lundeen, owner of Culver City’s gift shop Lundeen’s, said she hopes customers will be happy to tell her and her employees if they are vaccinated.

“It will make everyone more comfortable,” she said. “If you’re not vaccinated, you have to believe that people wear masks, but I’m not sure if that really happens.”

Two weeks after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or the only dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is considered fully vaccinated.

Remember that workers have experienced many things

Will Suston, a Disneyland retailer, feels bittersweet when the restrictions are lifted.

“I’m relieved that I’m no longer cracking down on them because I was cursed and spit out to ask customers to wear masks, but now there’s no way to know if they’re vaccinated. And he doesn’t expect everyone to be six feet away forever, but at least he wants people to remain more spatially conscious.

As a result of the anxiety and frustration that comes from dealing with angry customers, he is looking for work opportunities that will allow him to work remotely. “The desperate level for me to get out of work has amplified to the point where I submit applications multiple times a day,” he said. “I spend all my breaks and lunch on job hunting.”

Darcey May, general manager of Universal CityWalk’s comic store Things From Another World, has seen so many customers aggressively ignoring pandemic rules in recent weeks that real customers are completely ignoring them. He said it could be difficult to believe that he was vaccinated.

What do you expect from your customers? “A little more concern about employees and their safety.”

Showing kindness and patience also helps you

Armen Martirosyan, manager of the family-owned Glendale restaurant Mini Kabob, said: “Do you want to take care of someone I’m going to be a for me, my mom, and my dad? No, be cool. We’re doing our best.”

“A good atmosphere brings a good atmosphere,” added Martirosyan. “We all need it. From this year onwards, we all need that energy, so we can move forward collectively.”

This story was originally Los Angeles Times..